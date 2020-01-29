  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz Gill's brother says she isn't fake

Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz Gill's brother says she isn't fake

Shehnaaz Gill's brother says she isn't fake (Pic. Courtesy: Twitter)
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 29 Jan 2020 16:10:21 IST

"Bigg Boss 13" contestant Shehnaaz Gill has been winning hearts with her cuteness and innocence. But a slew of people think she isn't being real. Even actress Kashmera Shah, who entered the house to support her sister-in-law Aarti Singh, called Shehnaaz fake during a conversation in the latest episode.

Before entering the house, Shehnaaz's brother Shehbaz spoke to IANS and shared how she was playing a fair game in the show.

Also Read: A homecoming for Kashmera, Himanshi, Devoleena and Vikas in the Bigg Boss house

"She is not fake. She is not doing anything for the cameras. Shehnaaz is like this only. She has not changed for the game. I am her brother and I know her the best. Jaisi woh bahar hai waisi hi woh ander hai (She is the same inside as she is outside the house)," Shehbaz said.

He also shared how people are rooting for Shehnaaz in her hometown Punjab.

"People are going mad over her. They have been sharing her posters and asking everyone to vote for her. There was a time when Shehnaaz stopped receiving people's support due to some controversies but now things have changed and changed for good. It feels good to see her getting immense love from whole Hindustan," Shehbaz happily expressed.

Related Topics

NewsIs Rihanna dating rapper A$AP Rocky?

Is Rihanna dating rapper A$AP Rocky?

NewsBTS performs 'Black Swan' on The Late Late Show With James Corden

BTS performs 'Black Swan' on The Late Late Show With James Corden

NewsTaapsee Pannu shares Mithali Raj's game changer look from 'Shabaash Mithu'

Taapsee Pannu shares Mithali Raj's game changer look from 'Shabaash Mithu'

NewsDoordarshan trailer: Mahie Gill brings back 90's nostalgia in comic way

Doordarshan trailer: Mahie Gill brings back 90's nostalgia in comic way

News'Mighty Ducks' star Shaun Weiss arrested for burglary

'Mighty Ducks' star Shaun Weiss arrested for burglary

NewsCardi B trolled by fans for her appearance at 2020 Grammy Awards

Cardi B trolled by fans for her appearance at 2020 Grammy Awards

Movie ReviewParasite movie review : An uncompromising modern masterpiece

Parasite movie review : An uncompromising modern masterpiece

NewsBigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz Gill's brother says she isn't fake

Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz Gill's brother says she isn't fake

NewsAriana Grande shares her reaction to watching BTS rehearse

Ariana Grande shares her reaction to watching BTS rehearse