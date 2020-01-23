  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz Gill & Sidharth Shukla's friendship hits a rough patch

Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz Gill & Sidharth Shukla's friendship hits a rough patch

Shehnaaz Gill & Sidharth Shukla's friendship hits a rough patch
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 23 Jan 2020 17:39:52 IST

"Bigg Boss 13" contestants Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla's relationship has hit a rough patch, and seems to be getting ugliery day by day. Now, the singer will be seen getting aggressively violent with the actor.

"I hate you," is what Shehnaaz tells Sidharth while fighting with him in a new promo released by the channel.

Also read: Akanksha Puri decides to end relationship with Paras Chhabra?

The week started with Sidharth calling off his "special friendship" with Shehnaz. Sidharth refused to keep any relation with the singer, questioning her loyalty with him and her family. Shehnaaz started talking with Asim Riaz, she got support from him, Vishal Aaditya Singh and Rashami Desai.

In the upcoming episode - as hinted in the promo clip, Shehnaaz will be playing from Asim's side in the captaincy task - irking Sidharth, who will call her a "flipper".

She even warns him to stop talking rubbish about her, but Sidharth doesn't stop. The singer then gets aggressive and gets hold of his collar, pushes him and hits him.

The duo has been possessive about each other in the show, and fans have been loving it. Now, however, it seems like things have soured between them.

Sidharth was recently seen refusing to talk to Shehnaaz, thereby leaving her in tears. She was trying to understand what went wrong but Sidharth did not give an explanation. He simply told Shehnaz that he cannot be friends with someone who is not on good terms with her family.

In fact, Shehnaaz, in another episode, said #SidNaz "kharab ho gaya hai".

Is it really the end of "SidNaz"?

Related Topics

NewsChanning Tatum to feature in a musical comedy film

Channing Tatum to feature in a musical comedy film

NewsKangana Ranaut stands by her criticism of Deepika, Saif

Kangana Ranaut stands by her criticism of Deepika, Saif

NewsThe Forgotten Army: Kabir Khan remembers Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose on his birth anniversary

The Forgotten Army: Kabir Khan remembers Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose on his birth anniversary

NewsBhumi Pednekar begins shooting for upcoming horror film

Bhumi Pednekar begins shooting for upcoming horror film

NewsRishi Kapoor shares a funny throwback picture of this legendary actor

Rishi Kapoor shares a funny throwback picture of this legendary actor

NewsJessica Simpson reveals shocking details about former beau John Mayer

Jessica Simpson reveals shocking details about former beau John Mayer

Movie ReviewJudy Movie review: Critics Review, Rating, Cast & Crew

Judy Movie review: Critics Review, Rating, Cast & Crew

NewsRenee Zellweger opens up about playing Judy Garland in her film 'Judy'

Renee Zellweger opens up about playing Judy Garland in her film 'Judy'

NewsJassie Gill, B Praak to be part of Punjabi music fest

Jassie Gill, B Praak to be part of Punjabi music fest