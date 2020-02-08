  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Bigg Boss 13: Shilpa Shetty turns yoga teacher for contestants

Bigg Boss 13: Shilpa Shetty turns yoga teacher for contestants

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 08 Feb 2020 14:57:05 IST

Mumbai, Feb 8 (IANS) Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra will turn yoga teacher for contestants of the controversial reality show "Bigg Boss 13" in an upcoming episode.

In a promo clip, Shilpa is seen entering the "Bigg Boss" house and teaching the housemates poses to relax their mind, body and souls. However, the contestants found it difficult to perform some of the yoga positions.

In another video clip, Shilpa, who has hosted the second season of the Colors show, said that she watches the show closely.

She said that she has seen a lot of contestants but that she has never seen such an "entertaining lot".

Shilpa then asked the contestants about their fondest memories in the show.

Where Asim Riaz talked about his friendship with co-contestant Sidharth Shukla in the initial days of the show.

Shehnaaz Gill will be heard talking about how the reality show has made her a celebrity.

Sidharth was heard discussing about his connection with Shehnaaz.

--IANS

dc/vnc

NewsPriyanka Chopra shares some words of wisdom with her fans

Priyanka Chopra shares some words of wisdom with her fans

NewsWhy Rihanna likes to 'antagonise' fans?

Why Rihanna likes to 'antagonise' fans?

NewsJennifer Lopez sizzles in barely-there bodysuit for her new music video

Jennifer Lopez sizzles in barely-there bodysuit for her new music video

NewsAditya's MALANG is decent, Saif's JAWAANI fair, 250 crore for Ajay's TANHAJI!

Aditya's MALANG is decent, Saif's JAWAANI fair, 250 crore for Ajay's TANHAJI!

NewsAnupam Kher hosts acting class at New York University

Anupam Kher hosts acting class at New York University

NewsRana Daggubati confident about his football team

Rana Daggubati confident about his football team

FeatureThese 'Naagin' songs from your favourite show 'Naagin'

These 'Naagin' songs from your favourite show 'Naagin'

Movie ReviewBirds Of Prey Movie review: Critics Review, Rating, Cast & Crew

Birds Of Prey Movie review: Critics Review, Rating, Cast & Crew

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'No Judgement' by Niall Horan

Song Lyrics of 'No Judgement' by Niall Horan