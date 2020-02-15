  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Bigg Boss 13: Shilpa Shinde claims she dated Sidharth Shukla

Bigg Boss 13: Shilpa Shinde claims she dated Sidharth Shukla

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 15 Feb 2020 16:44:07 IST

Mumbai, Feb 15 (IANS) Television actress and winner of "Bigg Boss 11" Shilpa Shinde has claimed that she was in a relationship with actor and "Bigg Boss 13" contestant Sidharth Shukla.

"Yes we had an affair and Sidharth Shukla was a very abusive and aggressive man in the relationship. He was possessive and used to hit me a lot," Shilpa told spotboye.com.

She asserted that Sidharth, who has become the most-talked about contestant of the show, should not win the reality TV show.

"I really don't want this to happen. A person like Sidharth cannot win this show. It will be a disaster. He doesn't deserve it and is not worth the title," said Shilpa.

In "Bigg Boss 13", Sidharth is known for his close bond with housemate Shehnaz Gill.

--IANS

sug/bg

NewsRihanna reunites with The Neptunes for upcoming album

Rihanna reunites with The Neptunes for upcoming album

NewsKartik-Sara's LOVE AAJ KAL 2 is good to decent, Aditya's MALANG holds!

Kartik-Sara's LOVE AAJ KAL 2 is good to decent, Aditya's MALANG holds!

NewsNetflix announces its star studded cast for 'Masters of the Universe: Revelation'

Netflix announces its star studded cast for 'Masters of the Universe: Revelation'

NewsBigg Boss 13 Finale: Its dance war between Sidarth Shukla and Asim Riaz

Bigg Boss 13 Finale: Its dance war between Sidarth Shukla and Asim Riaz

NewsGigi Hadid pays an adorable Valentine's Day tribute to ex Zayn Malik

Gigi Hadid pays an adorable Valentine's Day tribute to ex Zayn Malik

NewsParas Chhabra as the winner of Bigg Boss 13 revealed before finale?

Paras Chhabra as the winner of Bigg Boss 13 revealed before finale?

Fashion & LifestyleKylie Jenner shows off new hairstyle on Valentine's Day

Kylie Jenner shows off new hairstyle on Valentine's Day

NewsRihanna reunites with The Neptunes for upcoming album

Rihanna reunites with The Neptunes for upcoming album

NewsKartik-Sara's LOVE AAJ KAL 2 is good to decent, Aditya's MALANG holds!

Kartik-Sara's LOVE AAJ KAL 2 is good to decent, Aditya's MALANG holds!