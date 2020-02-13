  1. Home
Siddharth Shukla and Asim Riaz
Shweta Ghadashi By Shweta Ghadashi | 13 Feb 2020 16:43:29 IST

It’s the finale week and we are expecting more twists in the show. With merely a few days remaining for the Bigg Boss finale, the contestants are now aiming squarely at the trophy. The pressure levels among the housemates has reached.

In the upcoming episode Vicky Kaushal will enter the show and eliminate one of the contestants.

We had run a poll and the result for the Bigg Boss 13 poll is out. We have received 65467 votes on Twitter. As per the poll, Siddharth Shukla is leading with 45.1%, Rashami Desai with 3.6%, Asim Riaz with 37.2% votes and Shehnaaz Gill with 14.2%.

Siddharth Shukla and Asim Riaz both are tough competitors and both have huge fan following so the trophy can probably be won by these two contestants as per poll.

What do you think who win will the BB13 trophy comment below your favorite contestant and their reasons also check out the poll below:

