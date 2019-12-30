Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth claims Rashami stalked him till Goa

  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 30 Dec 2019 17:36:10 IST

Mumbai, Dec 30 (IANS) The Bigg Boss 13" hate story of housemates Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai has taken a new turn. This time, Sidharth has claimed that his friend-turned-foe Rashami has stalked him in the past, and on one occasion followed him all the way to Goa.

Sidharth makes his revelation in an upcoming episode, when someone asks a question about his ongoing ugly fight with Rashami.

"Rashami ji ne pitara khola hai (Rashami ji has opened up Pandora's box)," Sidharth replies. TO which, Rashami, interrupting him, says: "Hamari aapas main bani nahi hai (we did not get along)".

At this, Sidharth loses his cool and asks: "Apko bataoon kab-kab bani hai, kya-kya bani hai? Nahin na (should I reveal what all has happened and when)?"

He adds: "Peechhe aati hai khudh... Goa tak pahunch gayi thi (She follows me... once followed me till Goa)!"

Rashami retorts: "Kutte bhaunkte hain toh AC gadi mein nikal jaana chahiye (let the dogs bark, you should just keep driving in an AC car.")

