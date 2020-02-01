Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth kisses Shehnaz in 'Spider-Man' style

  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 01 Feb 2020 19:05:41 IST

Mumbai, Feb 1 (IANS) Alls well between "Bigg Boss 13" contestants Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaz Gill! The two will be getting mushy in an upcoming episode of the reality show, with Sidharth kissing Shehnaz in "Spider-Man" style.

In a new clip, released by the makers, Shehnaz is seen complaining that Sidharth, who is on the other side of the house, which is divided into two for a task, is not missing her.

"Tune mujhe ek baar bhi miss nahi kiya (You didn't miss me at all)," Shehnaz said.

Sidharth then calls her, listening to which Shehnaz runs to him and lands kisses on Sidharth before lovingly slapping him. She then gives him "kasam" to kiss her and Sidharth leans out of the small window to kiss her on the forehead.

Their relationship has been one of the most talked-about topics in the house and outside. In fact, actress Jasmin Bhasin also said she was "jealous" of Shehnaz because of her "cute bond" with Sidharth.

However, last week, #SidNaz, as they are called by fans, hit a rough patch. Sidharth recently told Shehnaz that if she can't be loyal to her own parents, she could never be loyal to anyone else. In fact, Shehnaz, in another episode, said #SidNaz "kharab ho gaya hai".

It seems that the two have resolved their issues, and taking forward their relationship.

--IANS

sug/vnc

