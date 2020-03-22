'Bigg Boss 13' star Rashami Desai opens up about her depression

  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 22 Mar 2020 21:09:02 IST

Mumbai, March 22 (IANS) "Bigg Boss 13" finalist has opened up about her battle with depression, and revealed how her family helped her tide over the predicament.

"You start feeling low, your self-esteem is hit, your self-confidence is almost zero. You become moody and sad and your choices change. Many people face this but they do not talk about it. Maine apne aap ko baandh liya tha (I restricted myself). The beautiful part is that my work always supported me. Because I worked, it helped me a lot. Three to four years later, I also took counselling and realised that if I could create something, I could also undo something," Rashami told hindustantimes.com in an interview.

She also spoke about hwo she dealt with her depression. "You should be with people who want to see you grow and who can help you grow. Often, we do not realise but our choices may be wrong. We are sad when things do not match our expectations. I think you should always move ahead and never give up," she said.

