'Bigg Boss 13': Video of Paras Chhabra without wig goes viral

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 24 Dec 2019 13:13:27 IST

Mumbai, Dec 24 (IANS) A video of Paras Chhabra, a contestant of the controversial reality show "Bigg Boss 13", seen without his wig has taken the social media by storm.

In a latest episode of the show, Paras was seen roaming around the washroom area of the "Bigg Boss" house sans his wig, reports news18.com.

Paras's wig had earlier come off in a previous episode during a task. That video too went viral and "Abra ka Dabra-- Paras Chhabra" was massively trolled on social media.

One user took to Twitter, where he shared the video and captioned it: "Jub Meetha #ParasChhabra ki wig udh gyi thi."

"Bigg Boss 13", which airs on Colors channels, currently is in news over the vitriolic verbal spat between co-contestants Siddharth Shukla and Rashmi Desai.

The show also features Shehnaz Gill, Aseem Riaz, Mahira Sharma and Shefali Jariwal among many others.

--IANS

dc/in

