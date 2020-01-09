  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Bigg Boss 13: When Rashami Desai praised Sidharth Shukla

Bigg Boss 13: When Rashami Desai praised Sidharth Shukla

Bigg Boss 13: When Rashami Desai praised Sidharth Shukla
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 09 Jan 2020 17:55:08 IST

Actors Rashami Desai and Sidharth Shukla might have been co-stars at one point of time but on "Bigg Boss" they made headlines with their ugly fights.

For a change, in an upcoming episode, Rashami is seen referring to Sidharth as a "very good person".

Also Read: Bigg Boss takes strict action against Paras, Mahira and Asim

However, did she mean it?

Deepdiving into the episode revealed that comedian Paritosh Tripathi will lighten up things in the "Bigg Boss" house by hosting a comedy night for the controversial show's contestants, and the housemates will be asked to crack jokes, too.

In a clip of the show that has gone viral, Rashami is seen addressing Sidharth, saying: "Sidharth tum bohot ache aadmi ho." Their fellow contestants cheer for her.

Then Rashami adds: "Joke khatam."

Going by their frequent fights, the former "Dil Se Dil Tak" co-stars only have bitterness for each other. During the course of the show, Sidharth had taken "aisi ladki" jibe at Rashami. He had also brought up their past by claiming that she had stalked him all the way to Goa once.

Related Topics

NewsMisha Collins posts emotional snap of 'Supernatural' co-star Jensen Ackles

Misha Collins posts emotional snap of 'Supernatural' co-star Jensen Ackles

NewsJijaji Chhat Per Hain completes 2 wonderful years

Jijaji Chhat Per Hain completes 2 wonderful years

NewsWhy Sunny Leone doesn't want to share opinion on JNU violence?

Why Sunny Leone doesn't want to share opinion on JNU violence?

NewsHere's how Ekta Kapoor is all set to take over 2020

Here's how Ekta Kapoor is all set to take over 2020

News'Little Women', 'A Beautiful Day In The Neighbourhood' get India release dates

'Little Women', 'A Beautiful Day In The Neighbourhood' get India release dates

News'Jawaani Jaaneman' Trailer: Saif Ali Khan and Tabu play the 'confused' parents

'Jawaani Jaaneman' Trailer: Saif Ali Khan and Tabu play the 'confused' parents

NewsBigg Boss 13: When Rashami Desai praised Sidharth Shukla

Bigg Boss 13: When Rashami Desai praised Sidharth Shukla

Dialogues'Jawaani Jaaneman' Dialogues: Saif Ali Khan and Tabu's crazy 'Adulting' dialogues

'Jawaani Jaaneman' Dialogues: Saif Ali Khan and Tabu's crazy 'Adulting' dialogues

FeatureAjay Devgn, Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar and others roaring in their Fifties

Ajay Devgn, Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar and others roaring in their Fifties