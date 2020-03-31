As the whole world comes to a standstill because of the coronavirus pandemic. Our favourite shows are telecast again to keep the audience entertained.

Bigg Boss 13 which was one of the best seasons till date and had the worst controversies about Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai.

Also Read: List of biggest Bigg Boss controversies

The makers shared a video of Sidarth Shukla and Rashami Desai. In the video, Sidharth and Rashami are dancing on the romantic song from their serial Dil Se Dil Tak and also fighting in the video.

As the controversies and their fight had been a huge topic on the latest season of Bigg Boss 13. Their journey of Bigg Boss had been a nok jhok affair and a cute friendship one too.

So tell us which is your favourite version of Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai? Do you miss them on-screen. Comment below what are your views on #SIDRA?

Check out the video below: