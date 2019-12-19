Bigg Boss fans divided over who rules Twitter
Mumbai, Dec 19 (IANS) Twitter fans of TV reality show "Bigg Boss 13" are clearly divided as to who among the contestants is ruling the social media site.
The #RajaOfTwitter trended on Thursday with 7,354 tweets.
Although actor Akshit Sukhija, who plays the lead on the Colors show "Shubhaarambh", is not a housemate on "Bigg Boss 13", he had appeared as a guest on the reality show over the weekend. His interaction with show host, superstar Salman Khan, became an instant hit and fans started rooting fhor him.
#RajaOfTwitter started trending after Colors posted a picture and wrote on @ColorsTV: "Humara #RajaOfTwitter! @akshit_sukhija", promoting Sukhija who is playing Raja in "Shubhaarambh".
One fan immediately disagreed: "Hamara #RajaOfTwitter is only #AsimRiaz, who was seen as an underdog among the all-celebrity contestant.
"Stay strong Sana. #ShehnaazGill," wrote another Twitter user.
Another fan rooted for Sidharth Shukla: "Twinkle ki jaan Shuklaji."
One user posted: "Abey chal rangu. Hamara raja @sidharth_shukla hai."
"#RajaOfTwitter #SidharthShukla," commented another.
One fan with a funny take: "You put a good question today. But even then you have begun drama. #RajaOfTwitter is one and only #SidharthShukla."
One fan pointed out: "He is a fan of Sidharth... he himself had said so. Hamara #RajaOfTwitter #SidharthShukla hai."
One fan posted a clipping of a movie along with a caption: "Who are these people? From where do they come?"
--IANS
tsb/saurav/in/vnc