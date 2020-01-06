  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Bill Hader, Rachel Bilson make relationship official at Globes

Bill Hader, Rachel Bilson make relationship official at Globes

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 06 Jan 2020 19:07:14 IST

Los Angeles, Jan 6 (IANS) Actors Bill Hader and Rachel Bilson have put an end to their dating rumours by coming together on the red carpet of 2020 Golden Globes.

Hader appeared on the red carpet donning classic black tuxedo with a black jacket. Bilson stunned in a black low-cut dress with frilly sleeves.

The two were first rumoured to be dating just before Christmas, when Hader took Bilson home to Tulsa, Oklahoma, to meet his family. In November, they were spotted in a Los Angeles restaurant, reports dailymail co.uk.

Hader was nominated for Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy for his role in HBO's "Barry".

He lost to Ramy Youssef, who scooped up the trophy for the Hulu comedy series, "Ramy".

--IANS

sim/vnc

NewsBeyonce Knowles faces criticism for not giving standing ovation to Joaquin Phoenix

Beyonce Knowles faces criticism for not giving standing ovation to Joaquin Phoenix

NewsAmy Jackson urges fans to donate for devastation in Australia

Amy Jackson urges fans to donate for devastation in Australia

NewsSiddhant Chaturvedi's epic reply to Ananya Pandey's nepotism comment goes viral

Siddhant Chaturvedi's epic reply to Ananya Pandey's nepotism comment goes viral

NewsBrad Pitt opens up on his friendship with Jennifer Aniston

Brad Pitt opens up on his friendship with Jennifer Aniston

NewsAnanya Panday jets off to a hill station for the next shooting schedule of Khaali Peeli

Ananya Panday jets off to a hill station for the next shooting schedule of Khaali Peeli

NewsJohn Abraham, Aditya Roy Kapur to join hands for 'Ek Villain 2'

John Abraham, Aditya Roy Kapur to join hands for 'Ek Villain 2'

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of Illegal Weapon 2.0 from Street Dancer 3D

Song Lyrics of Illegal Weapon 2.0 from Street Dancer 3D

NewsBeyonce Knowles faces criticism for not giving standing ovation to Joaquin Phoenix

Beyonce Knowles faces criticism for not giving standing ovation to Joaquin Phoenix

NewsAmy Jackson urges fans to donate for devastation in Australia

Amy Jackson urges fans to donate for devastation in Australia