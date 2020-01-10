The iHeartRadio Music Awards, now in its seventh year, announced on Wednesday (Jan. 8) its star-studded list of nominees, along with a number of artists having multiple nominations.

The 2020 iHeartRadio Awards features multiple genre-specific categories covering alternative, rock, country, dance, hip-hop, R&B, Latin pop/ubran and regional Mexican music.

The list of nominees contains some of the familiar faces which include Taylor Swift, Post Malone, Ariana Grande, Shawn Mendes along with some newcomers (Billie Eilish, Lizzo) and a few surprises.

Billie Eilish, Grande and Lizzo are all up for Female Artist of the Year, along with Halsey and Taylor Swift, while Shawn Mendes has been nominated for Male Artist of the year against Khalid, Ed Sheeran, Luke Combs and Post Malone. The Song of the Year category has Eilish’s 'Bad Guy,' Lil Nas X’s 'Old Town Road,' Mendes and Camila Cabello’s 'Senorita,' the Jonas Brothers’ 'Sucker' and Lizzo’s 'Truth Hurts.'

Mendes and Cabello’s 'Senorita' is also up for Best Collaboration, which clashes against Sam Smith and Normani’s 'Dancing With a Stranger,' Benny Blanco, Halsey and Khalid’s 'Eastside,' Sheeran and Justin Bieber’s 'I Don’t Care' and Post Malone and Swae Lee’s 'Sunflower.'

Menwhile the Best Duo/Group of the Year category has Dan + Shay, Imagine Dragons, the Jonas Brothers, Maroon 5 and Panic! At the Disco. And the Best New Pop Artist category features Ava Max, Fletcher, Lewis Capaldi, Lil Nas X and Lizzo.

The 2020 iHeartRadio Music Awards are set to air live from the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on March 29.