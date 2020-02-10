Billie Eilish outstanding Oscars debut wows fans

Just weeks after sweeping the Grammys, Billie Eilish made her debut performance at the 2020 Oscars on Sunday night.

Joined by her brother/songwriter Finneas O’Connell, the singer performed a cover of The Beatles’ 'Yesterday' during the In Memoriam segment at the 92nd Academy Awards.

The 18-year-old songstress confirmed she’d be covering "a song [she’s] always loved" on her Instagram account hours before the event. However she did not reveal as to which song she will be performing to.

The teen singer swept all the major honors at the 62nd annual Grammys in January, winning the best album, record, song of the year as well as the best new artist award.

Billie Eilish was recently chosen to record the theme song for the upcoming James Bond film 'No Time to Die'.