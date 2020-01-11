  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Billie Eilish shares bikini pics of her Hawaiian getaway

Billie Eilish shares bikini pics of her Hawaiian getaway

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 11 Jan 2020 13:54:09 IST

Los Angeles, Jan 11 (IANS) Singer Billie Eilish is currently enjoying her Hawaiin getaway.

She headed to Kaua'i, Hawaii's most adventurous island with her friends.

The 18-year-old singer shared on Friday with her Instagram followers a string of pictures and videos taken during her fun-filled vacation on the island, which is known for its wide expanse of rain forests. Among the videos was Billie zip lining over a canopy of trees, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Other videos featured the teen star rafting between ocean cave walls, wafting through the water on a canoe and jumping into the water to join her friends.

In her post, fans could see Billie donning a bikini, which is rare because she's never been seen in anything other than baggy clothes.

"I never want the world to know everything about me. That's why I wear baggy clothes. Nobody can have an opinion because they haven't seen what's underneath. Nobody can be like, 'she's slim-thick,' 'she's not slim-thick,' 'she's got a flat a**,' 'she's got a fat a**.' No one can say any of that because they don't know," Eilish previously said of her style.

Some fans expressed that they were happy to see her enjoying some time off.

"You deserve time off," one fan wrote in a comment.

Another said: "i love this for you, you look so happy and glowly".

--IANS

dc/bg

News'83' poster: Tahir Raj Bhasin's first look as Sunil Gavaskar out

'83' poster: Tahir Raj Bhasin's first look as Sunil Gavaskar out

NewsDaniel Radcliffe reveals he was once mistook as 'homeless' man

Daniel Radcliffe reveals he was once mistook as 'homeless' man

NewsKit Harington to make his Broadway debut

Kit Harington to make his Broadway debut

NewsJoaquin Phoenix arrested at climate change protest

Joaquin Phoenix arrested at climate change protest

NewsEarly lead for TANHAJI Ajay but Deepika's CHHAPAAK makes ground!

Early lead for TANHAJI Ajay but Deepika's CHHAPAAK makes ground!

NewsBigg Boss 13 Written Updates: Laughter riot takes over the Bigg Boss house

Bigg Boss 13 Written Updates: Laughter riot takes over the Bigg Boss house

Fashion & LifestyleSamundar Mein Naha Ke: Disha Patani, Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra and others having their 'Baywatch' Moment

Samundar Mein Naha Ke: Disha Patani, Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra and others having their 'Baywatch' Moment

Fashion & Lifestyle5 Bollywood films that struck the right chord with youth

5 Bollywood films that struck the right chord with youth

News'83' poster: Tahir Raj Bhasin's first look as Sunil Gavaskar out

'83' poster: Tahir Raj Bhasin's first look as Sunil Gavaskar out