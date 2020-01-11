Billie Eilish shares bikini pics of her Hawaiian getaway

Los Angeles, Jan 11 (IANS) Singer Billie Eilish is currently enjoying her Hawaiin getaway.

She headed to Kaua'i, Hawaii's most adventurous island with her friends.

The 18-year-old singer shared on Friday with her Instagram followers a string of pictures and videos taken during her fun-filled vacation on the island, which is known for its wide expanse of rain forests. Among the videos was Billie zip lining over a canopy of trees, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Other videos featured the teen star rafting between ocean cave walls, wafting through the water on a canoe and jumping into the water to join her friends.

In her post, fans could see Billie donning a bikini, which is rare because she's never been seen in anything other than baggy clothes.

"I never want the world to know everything about me. That's why I wear baggy clothes. Nobody can have an opinion because they haven't seen what's underneath. Nobody can be like, 'she's slim-thick,' 'she's not slim-thick,' 'she's got a flat a**,' 'she's got a fat a**.' No one can say any of that because they don't know," Eilish previously said of her style.

Some fans expressed that they were happy to see her enjoying some time off.

"You deserve time off," one fan wrote in a comment.

Another said: "i love this for you, you look so happy and glowly".

--IANS

dc/bg