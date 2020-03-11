Singer Billie Eilish, who is known for wearing oversized clothes, delivered a strong message about body shaming as she kicked off her world tour in Miami.

The songstress who has previously admitted she wears baggy clothes to avoid being sexualised, kicked off the tour in support of her debut album 'When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?' at the American Airlines Arena in Miami.

The 18-year-old stunned her fans during the concert on Monday night in Miami, Florida, by taking off her shirt and then stripping down to her bra during a spoken-word interlude.

A viral video that emerged on social media shows Eilish removing her clothes as she performed a monologue.

"Do you know me? Do you really know me?" Eilish said in the footage. "You have opinions about my opinions, about my music, about my clothes, about my body. Some people hate what I wear; some people praise it. Some people use it to shame others; some people use it to shame me."

"The body I was born with, is it not what you wanted?" she continued. "If I wear what is comfortable, I am not a woman. If I shed the layers, I’m a slut."

"Though you’ve never seen my body, you still judge it, and judge me for it. Why? We make assumptions about people based on their size. We decide who they are. We decide what they’re worth. If I wear more. If I wear less."

She concluded by asking, "Who decides what that makes me? What that means? Is my value based only on your perception? Or is your opinion of me not my responsibility?"

The singer had opened up to V Magazine earlier about her dressing style. "The positive comments about how I dress have this slut-shaming element. Like, ‘I am so glad that you’re dressing like a boy, so other girls can dress like boys, so that they aren’t sluts’," she’d said.

Billie became the youngest singer to perform a James Bond theme song, for the upcoming Daniel Craig starrer 'No Time To Die'. She is the youngest person and second person ever to sweep all the four main Grammy category awards.