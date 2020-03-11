  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Billie Eilish delivers a strong message to body shamers at Miami concert

Billie Eilish delivers a strong message to body shamers at Miami concert

Billie Eilish slams body shamers, strips down amidst Miami concert (Pic. Courtesy: Instagram)
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 11 Mar 2020 14:01:13 IST

Singer Billie Eilish, who is known for wearing oversized clothes, delivered a strong message about body shaming as she kicked off her world tour in Miami.

The songstress who has previously admitted she wears baggy clothes to avoid being sexualised, kicked off the tour in support of her debut album 'When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?' at the American Airlines Arena in Miami.

Also Read: When Billie Eilish got emotional at 2020 BRIT Awards

The 18-year-old stunned her fans during the concert on Monday night in Miami, Florida, by taking off her shirt and then stripping down to her bra during a spoken-word interlude.

A viral video that emerged on social media shows Eilish removing her clothes as she performed a monologue.

"Do you know me? Do you really know me?" Eilish said in the footage. "You have opinions about my opinions, about my music, about my clothes, about my body. Some people hate what I wear; some people praise it. Some people use it to shame others; some people use it to shame me."

"The body I was born with, is it not what you wanted?" she continued. "If I wear what is comfortable, I am not a woman. If I shed the layers, I’m a slut."

"Though you’ve never seen my body, you still judge it, and judge me for it. Why? We make assumptions about people based on their size. We decide who they are. We decide what they’re worth. If I wear more. If I wear less."

She concluded by asking, "Who decides what that makes me? What that means? Is my value based only on your perception? Or is your opinion of me not my responsibility?"

The singer had opened up to V Magazine earlier about her dressing style. "The positive comments about how I dress have this slut-shaming element. Like, ‘I am so glad that you’re dressing like a boy, so other girls can dress like boys, so that they aren’t sluts’," she’d said.

Billie became the youngest singer to perform a James Bond theme song, for the upcoming Daniel Craig starrer 'No Time To Die'. She is the youngest person and second person ever to sweep all the four main Grammy category awards.

Related Topics

NewsMentalhood: Witness a roller coaster journey of Motherhood with Karisma Kapoor and others

Mentalhood: Witness a roller coaster journey of Motherhood with Karisma Kapoor and others

NewsTaylor Swift bags top spot on Google's most-searched woman list

Taylor Swift bags top spot on Google's most-searched woman list

NewsJungle Cruise trailer: Dwayne Johnson & Emily Blunt set out on a mystical journey

Jungle Cruise trailer: Dwayne Johnson & Emily Blunt set out on a mystical journey

NewsCamila Cabello to headline her biggest show till date

Camila Cabello to headline her biggest show till date

NewsNeil Nitin Mukesh's daughter Nurvi dancing to Deepika Padukone's 'Balam Pichkari' song

Neil Nitin Mukesh's daughter Nurvi dancing to Deepika Padukone's 'Balam Pichkari' song

NewsBeyonce's daughter Blue Ivy asks LeBron James for an autograph

Beyonce's daughter Blue Ivy asks LeBron James for an autograph

Fashion & LifestyleGoa Wale BEACH Pe: From Hina Khan to Tejasswi Prakash these celebs slay in 'Beach Wala Pose'

Goa Wale BEACH Pe: From Hina Khan to Tejasswi Prakash these celebs slay in 'Beach Wala Pose'

NewsTaarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Radhika Madan makes a surprise appearance at the Multiplex

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Radhika Madan makes a surprise appearance at the Multiplex

NewsCeline Dion postpones concerts post coronavirus scare

Celine Dion postpones concerts post coronavirus scare