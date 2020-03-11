Billie Eilish strips down in concert to protest body shaming

  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 11 Mar 2020 13:57 IST

Los Angeles, March 11 (IANS) Grammy award winning Billie Eilish hit back at body shamers by stripping down during the first concert of her "Where Do We Go" world tour in Miami.

According to TMZ, the 18-year-old pop star made the powerful statement about clothing and self-empowerment in a video interlude during the kick-off concert in Miami, reports nydailynews.com.

In between songs, the "Bad guy" singer, who has previously admitted that she wears baggy clothes to keep attention away from her figure, played a quick video showing herself in a form-fitting black tank top, which she then removes standing in just a bra.

"You have opinions, about my opinions, about my music, about my clothes, about my body," she says in a voiceover.

She continued: "Some people hate what I wear, some people praise it, some people use it to shame others, some people use it to shame me, but I feel you watching always. The body I was born with, is it not what you wanted?.

"If I wear what is comfortable, I am not a woman. If I shed the layers, I'm a slut. Though you've never seen my body, you still judge it, and judge me for it. Why? We make assumptions about people based on their size. We decide who they are. We decide what they're worth. If I wear more. If I wear less."

The singer concluded by asking: "Who decides what that makes me? What that means? Is my value based only on your perception? Or is your opinion of me not my responsibility?"

Eilish previously attributed her unique style to wanting to avoid judgement based on her physique, and told Elle last year that she didn't approve of slut-shaming "all these girls for not dressing like Billie Eilish".

She also said that upon turning 18, she wanted the ability to, if the mood struck, "look desirable" and "be a woman ... show my body".

--IANS

sug/bg

