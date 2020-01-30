  1. Home
Billie Eilish to give a special performance at 2020 Oscars (Pic. Courtesy: Instagram)
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 30 Jan 2020 16:15:28 IST

Billie Eilish scripted history after she won the top four honours at the 2020 Grammy Awards. She is now officially announced as a performer for the 92nd Academy Awards ceremony.

The official twitter page of Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) made the announcement on Thursday. "Are you ready? @billieeilish will take to the #Oscars stage for a special performance," read the post.

Eilish made history after she bagged the top four prizes - best new artiste, record of the year, album of the year and song of the year, at the recently held Grammy Awards.

The teen sensation became the youngest solo performer ever to win the album of the year trophy for her debut album 'When We All Fall Asleep Where Do We Go', beating Taylor Swift's record, who won the award at age of 20 for 'Fearless'.

She also became the first artiste in 39 years to bag all the four major trophies. Soft rock staple Christopher Cross was the last artiste to do so, in 1981.

The 2020 Academy Awards will also feature Cynthia Erivo, Elton John, Idina Menzel, Chrissy Metz and Randy Newman who are set to perform their Oscar-nominated songs.

