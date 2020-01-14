  1. Home
  2. News
  3. No Time to Die: Billie Eilish to become the youngest artist to record James Bond song

No Time to Die: Billie Eilish to become the youngest artist to record James Bond song

Billie Eilish to become the youngest artist to record James Bond song (Pic. Courtesy: Twitter)
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 14 Jan 2020 13:07:45 IST

Singer Billie Eilish is reportedly set to become the youngest artist to ever record a James Bond theme.

Eilish is reportedly penning the title track for the new James Bond movie "No Time to Die", reports aceshowbiz.com.

The news was first reported by the Bond blog MI6-HQ, who wrote: "MI6 understands that American singer-songwriter Billie Eilish will be performing the title song to the 25th James Bond film 'No Time To Die'."

Also Read: Billie Eilish hits back at trolls after her comment on Lady Gaga's dress

If true, the honour would be the latest addition to 18-year-old Eilish's credit, and she would be following in the footsteps of Sam Smith, Adele, and Shirley Bassey by singing the tune.

James Bond film officials have yet to comment on the report.

"No Time to Die" marks Daniel Craig's final outing as British spy 007, and is due for release on April 2, 2020.

Related Topics

NewsRaj Kapoor's daughter Ritu Nanda passes away

Raj Kapoor's daughter Ritu Nanda passes away

NewsWhat makes Amitabh Bachchan miss his mother?

What makes Amitabh Bachchan miss his mother?

NewsMeet Shraddha Kapoor's 'Rule Breakers' from Street Dancer 3D!

Meet Shraddha Kapoor's 'Rule Breakers' from Street Dancer 3D!

NewsWill Smith pays surprise visit to a retiring receptionist

Will Smith pays surprise visit to a retiring receptionist

News'Morbius' Trailer: Jared Leto transforms into bloodthirsty vampire in action-packed trailer

'Morbius' Trailer: Jared Leto transforms into bloodthirsty vampire in action-packed trailer

News'83' poster: Jatin Sarna as Yashpal Sharma

'83' poster: Jatin Sarna as Yashpal Sharma

NewsNo Time to Die: Billie Eilish to become the youngest artist to record James Bond song

No Time to Die: Billie Eilish to become the youngest artist to record James Bond song

Feature20 years of Kaho Na Pyaar Hai: These Romantic songs from the movie will remind you of your love

20 years of Kaho Na Pyaar Hai: These Romantic songs from the movie will remind you of your love

NewsRaj Kapoor's daughter Ritu Nanda passes away

Raj Kapoor's daughter Ritu Nanda passes away