Billie Eilish took the audience by suprise as she performed her new song, "No Time To Die" at this year's BRIT Awards held in London on Feb. 18.

The Grammy-winning singer who revealed her highly anticipated James Bond theme last week, delivered her live debut performance of the haunting tune for the very first time at the BRIT Awards 2020.

The 18-year-old singer was joined on stage by her brother and musical collaborator, Finneas O'Connell and legendary composer Hans Zimmer, as Eilish delivered a powerful & intimate performance over the tune that serves as the title track for the upcoming James Bond film of the same name.

Eilish who is now the youngest artist to ever record a theme for the popular spy franchise, previously said in a statement: "It feels crazy to be a part of this in every way. To be able to score the theme song to a film that is part of such a legendary series is a huge honor. James Bond is the coolest film franchise ever to exist. I’m still in shock."

After her performance, Eilish also added another honor to her list of awards when she took bagged the Best International Female Solo artist award.

Accepting the award, Eilish reevaled that she had been going through some tough times, emotionally, and thanked the London audience for the warm reception she received for her appearance.

"I’ve felt very hated recently," Eilish admitted. "(But) when I was on the stage and I saw you guys all smiling at me, it genuinely made me wanna cry. And I wanna cry right now, so thank you."

The big win comes shortly after the singing sensation was named the youngest artist and first female artist, to ever sweep all the top four categories at the 2020 GRAMMY Awards last month.