Coming off his biggest success in Inside Edge Season 2, Angad Bedi couldn’t be in a better place. The actor already has a big ticket venture in Gunjan Saxena biopic releasing soon and he is currently shooting for an exciting web series which is keeping him at the top of his game.

Angad, who made a mark with Pink, continues to soar with solid performances and his character in Inside Edge Arvind Vashisth has resonated with the world. But for a man who is leading such a public life, there are still many undiscovered secrets waiting to be revealed. As the dapper dude turns a year older, here’s looking at his most priceless memories.

Secret chef skills

Like father, like son. It’s well known in cricket circles that Bishen Singh Bedi like his khana and whips up meals with great love. Angad loves to cook meals for himself and his family. “I love grocery shopping. It’s my favourite pass time with my family. I love to buy chocolates, veggies and fruits. I am an uncontrollable child in candy store. Ghar mein barkat honi chahiye, so there’s never any dearth of food and alcohol at home.”

Was to be part of this iconic film

Did you know that Angad was locked for Kai Po Che that was eventually made with Rajkummar Rao, Sushant Singh Rajput and Amit Sadh. He was also shortlisted to play Milkha Singh.

Batting for better diversity

Way back in the 90s, Hindi movies strategically poked fun at turbaned men. “There was this impression of how funny Sardarjis are. I used to wear a turban and I eventually decided to cut my hair when I decided to dabble in acting because I felt the pressure from industry folks. But, I have over the years held close to my religious identity and no longer feel that I need to shy away from who I am. I got married in a Gurudwara and we want to be raise Mehr as someone who knows her roots doesn’t at any point feel she needs to succumb to pressure.”

No artificial ways to fitness

While most actors spend hours toiling and sweating it out in the gym, Angad believes in more mare natural ways of staying fit. Growing up as an athletes, he leads a fairly disciplined life. He has the focus and determination of a cricketer. Starting off his day with a run and eating home cooked balanced meals, he rejects any sort of supplement or gymming as a means of staying fit.

Almost became a full time cricketer

It’s well known that Angad Bedi was a fiery Under 16 player and with the mentoring of Senior Bedi, the man had a promising cricketing career waiting for him. But as a young boy, suffering from migraine, he was pushing himself beyond limits to stay in the game. After a severe bout during one of the championship matches, Bedi bid aideu to cricket.