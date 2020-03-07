  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 07 Mar 2020 12:30:53 IST

Anupam Kher is an Indian actor and the former Chairman of the Film and Television Institute of India. He is the recipient of two National Film Awards and eight Filmfare Awards.

He has appeared in over 500 films in several languages and many plays. Today Anupam Kher is celebrating his 65th birthday today.

On Anupam Kher’s 65th birthday, let us revisit some of his roles that have tickled our funny bone. His villainy can leave the audience in awe; his comic timing makes everyone laugh with joy and his emotions linger in people’s hearts forever.

Check out the Anupam Kher's comedy roles below: Team Glamsham wishes Anupam Kher a very Happy Birthday.

Anupam Kher  in Dil movie

Anupam Kher in Taqdeerwala movie

Anupam Kher in Judwaa movie

 Anupam Kher in Shola Aur Shabnam movie

Anupam Kher in Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge movie

