Emraan Hashmi started his career in Bollywood with Vikram Bhatt’s thriller “Footpath” in 2003 alongside Aftab Shivdasani and Bipasha Basu. The entire generation is crazy for his romantic songs and his dialogues.

He is best known as the “serial kisser” of Bollywood.However, he is much more than a serial kisser. He is an amazing actor who usually pleases us with his impressive dialogues.

Emraan Hashmi married Parveen Shahani in December 2006.The couple have a son, Ayaan Hashmi, who was born on 3 February 2010. He was last seen with Rishi Kapoor in the film 'The Body'

Emraan Hashmi celebrates his birthday today. He turned 41. On his special day we have a list of romantic dialogues from his movies. Check out the dialogues below:

Tum bhi mujhse pyar karti ho bahut pyar, lekin kahogi nahi ... tadapogi mere bagair lekin jataogi nahi ... mere paas aana chahti ho, seene se lagke rona chahti ho, dil mein rehna chahti ho lekin rahogi nahi ... lekin main tumhari tarah nahi hoon ... main toh reh hi nahi sakta yeh kahe bina ki mujhe tumse ishq hai - Hamari Adhuri Kahani

Yeh umar sudharne ki nahi ... bighade ki hai - Once Upon a time in Mumbai

Saath mein picture dekhi, samose khaye, haath pakda ... uske baad kiss ka hi number aata hai na? - Jannat 2

Ek awaaz hai joh mere kano mein goonjti rehti hai ... ek chehra hai joh meri aankhon ke samne baar baar aa jata hai ... mere dil ka sukoon thi woh - Awarapan