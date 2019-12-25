Today Jay Bhanushali has turned 35 years. On Jay Bhanushali's birthday, his lovely wife Mahhi Vij has given a beautiful gift.Mahhi has made Jay's birthday memorable by sharing a photo on social media.

Maahi Vij has given birth to a girl a few months back. After the birth of the daughter, Mahhi and Jai Bhanushali shared many photos with her, but the daughter's face was not seen in any of the photos. Today on Jai's birthday, Mahhi has shown her daughter's face. Mahhi has shared a photo of her daughter on her Instagram which is quite cute.

In Mahhi's photo shared by Tara, she is sleeping comfortably in the midst of fruits. A lot of apples are lying around Tara and she is sleeping on a small couch. With this photo, Maahi has also congratulated Jai on his birthday. Mahi wrote "Happy birthday @ijaybhanushali this year I thought of making your birthday even more special.We love you @tarajaybhanushali n mumma wish u the best year ahead 2020.i couldnt have give you a better gift thn our lil princess this day with your lil one.happy birthday love 💓 ❤️❤️❤️⭐️💋pic credit - @thelooneylens"

On the other hand, Jay Bhanushali also shared a picture of their daughter all decked up in festive attire for Christmas. Tara looks extremely adorable in this photo and we bet you won't be able to take your eyes off this cutie.

Check out the photo below:

