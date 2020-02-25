Kabir Singh actor Shahid Kapoor celebrates his birthday today. He was born on 25th February 1981. He turned 39 today. Shahid Kapoor is known for his uniqur acting skills and awesome romantic dialogues too.

Shahid Kapoor was praised for his role in Kabir Singh. This role was one of the best roles he ever played on-screen.

Shahid and Mira tied the knot in Delhi in the presence of their close friends and family members on July 7, 2015. They have two children together a daughter Misha and a son Zain.

On the work front, Shahid is currently working on his upcoming film titled Jersey. The film, which is an official remake of Nani and Shraddha Srinath starrer 2019 Telugu movie. It also stars Mrunal Jain and Pankaj Kapoor.

On the occassion of his birthday, we have a list of romantic dialogues from his films. Check out the dialogues below:

Shahid Kapoor Dialgoues

"I like the way breath" - Kabir Singh

"Gusse se bolegi, nahi jaonga ... pyar se bolegi, marr bhi jaonga" - R Rajkumar

""Jab tum is kamre mein pehli baar meri dulhan banke aaogi vo raat itni sahi hogi ki..vahan se dekhte chand sitare hamare milan ke gawah bangen, Aur hamare baad vivah karne wale har jode ko hamare misalein dengen" - Vivah

"Dil mein na sahi kadmo mein sahi, jagah toh di usne ... aye Allah tera lakh shukar hai, kahin se toh shuruvat ki usne" - Teri Meri Kahaani