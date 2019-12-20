Bollywood's most popular star kid Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s son Taimur Ali Khan celebrates his birthday too. Taimur Ali Khan was born on 20th December 2016.

Taimur Ali Khan’s birthday-themed is all Christmassy and giving us all Christmas vibes. The cute munchkin has always been popular among the media. Taimur turned 3 today.

Sara Ali Khan has an adorable wish for her little brother. She shared a series of pictures and captioned, “Happiest birthday little Tim Tim 🤗🎂🧁💓🌈🧿💋💥👼 #munchkin #cutiepie #birthdayboy”

The birthday cake is all Christmas themed cake. It had a "happy 3rd birthday Taimur" written on it.

Taimur’s aunt Karisma Kapoor also wished him on her Instagram. This birthday Christmas themed party was all things love. Many celebrities arrive at the birthday bash including Karan Johar, Riteish Deshmukh and many others.

Check out Taimur Ali Khan’s birthday pictures below:

Sara Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan.

Sara Ali Khan adorable birthday wish

Taimur Ali Khan's Christmas themed birthday cake.

Birthday celebrations.

Baby Tim Tim with mommy Kareena Kapoor Khan

Soha Ali Khan's daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu's birthday wish for brother Taimur Ali Khan. Soha captioned, "Happy birthday Taimur bhai ! Here s to happy holidays and making funny faces through life ❤️💕"

Taimur Ali Khan and Inaaya Naumi Kemmu.

Kunal Kemmu captioned, "Happy Birthday Tim❤️"