The handsome hunk of TV, Hiten Tejwani has turned 45 today, and looking at his charismatic charm good looks, we can surely say that he has aged like fine wine.

Hiten Tejwani and Gauri Pradhan are two faces that you will always see smiling.

Hiten and Gauri met on the sets of Kutumb and fall in love. The wedding was a private ceremony that took place on April 29, 2004, in Gauri's hometown, Pune. Hiten and Gauri became parents to twins, son Nevaan and daughter Katya on 11 November 2009. Hiten and Gauri also participated in Bigg Boss 11 and impressed the audience.

The way Hiten interacts and takes care of his family reveals a lot about his personality. We have a list of pictures in which he is totally a family man and cares a lot for his family.

Check out Hiten Tejwani's family pictures below:

Hiten Tejwani and Gauri Pradhan with their little munchkin daughter Katya and son Nevaan.

Fantastic Four

The Tejwanis all set in Indian attire and looks quite adorable.

Tejwanis always give us family goals.

A perfect family picture.