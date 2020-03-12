Home › News › bizztest bizztest By Glamsham Editorial | 12 Mar 2020 20:33:33 IST Armaan Malik to launch first English songWhen Deepika Padukone opened up on relationship woes News Richa Chadha lends support to womens board for films, TV News Indias Best Dancer: Malaika Arora receives special gift from contestant News Akshay Kumar's 'Sooryavanshi' postponed post coronavirus scare News Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Radhika Madan makes a surprise appearance at the Multiplex News Celine Dion postpones concerts post coronavirus scare News Karan Oberoi (KO) and Cristiano Ronaldo have these dietary habits common. Let's find out why! Song Lyrics Song Lyrics of Yaad Aayega by Abhay Jodhpurkar & R Naaz Fashion & Lifestyle High heel te nache tan tu badi jache: From Hina Khan to Surbhi Chandna these celebs slay in High Heels News Disha Patani, Aditya Roy Kapur, Kunal Kemmu and others celebrate the success of 'Malang' when-deepika-opened-up-on-relationship-woes