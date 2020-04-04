'Black Widow', 'Indiana Jones 5' among Disney biggies to get new release dates

Los Angeles, April 4 (IANS) New release dates have been announced for several major Disney films including "Black Widow", "The Eternals" and "Indiana Jones 5" that have been pushed ahead owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Black Widow", starring Scarlett Johansson in the title role, was delayed last month. The film will now open on November 6, in the place of fellow Marvel adventure "The Eternals", reports variety.com.

In turn, "The Eternals" moves to February 12 next year. "Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings", which introduces Hollywood's first Asian superhero, moves to May 7, while "Doctor Strange 2" will now release on November 5, 2021. "Thor: Love And Thunder" on February 18, 2022.

"Black Panther 2" will still debut on May 6, 2022, while "Captain Marvel 2" has been set for July 8, 2022.

The studio's live-action remake of "Mulan" has been pushed to July 24, 2020.

Sources at Disney note that release dates for all films could continue to move given the uncertainty over the global health crisis.

Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt's "Jungle Cruise" will release on July 20, 2021, roughly a year later than expected. Harrison Ford's "Indiana Jones 5", initially set for summer of 2021, will launch on July 29, 2022.

The sci-fi fantasy film "Artemis Fowl", which was supposed to open on May 29, will instead debut on Disney Plus, making it the studio's first film to entirely skip theatrical release.

For now, Disney is keeping dates for holiday offerings "West Side Story" (December 18) and "The Last Duel" (December 25).

Ryan Reynolds' "Free Guy," an action comedy from its 20th Century banner, has moved from July 3, 2020 to December 11, 2020. Wes Anderson's "The French Dispatch," from Searchlight, shifted from July 24, 2020 to October 16, 2020.

