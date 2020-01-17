  1. Home
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds step out together for a cozy winter date (Pic. Courtesy: dailymail)
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 17 Jan 2020 12:33:46 IST

Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds know how to keep the spark in regards of marriage as they were spotted walking out and about in New York in the most casual outfits.

The couple, who got married in 2012 was spotted having a good time as they walked around New York City on Wednesday, with both actors bundling up against the dreary cold weather.

The walk comes just months after they became parents for the third time. The star couple welcomed their third child, a girl, in October, but have yet to reveal details about her.

Blake was seen wearing a large green winter coat teamed up with a lime green knit cap along with a multi-colored scarf for some extra heat. Ryan kept his look a little more casual with his elegant navy blue coat, black pants and simple but elegant brown boots.

The couple have been keeping a low profile ever since they became a family of five, and have not yet revealed the name of their youngest son.

