Blast from the past in Netflix world

New Delhi, Feb 7 (IANS) The February slate on Netflix is all about big-ticket nostalgia, with Tom Cruises charm, Tom Hanks charisma and Chris Hemsworths grit taking centrestage.

Here's a list of the top pick popular films of the past that the streaming giant has acquired for an India release in February.

* THE COLDEST GAME (2019)

With Bill Pullman essaying role of an alcoholic chess champion, the movie is set in the era of Cold War. It is about a forgotten and troubled math genius Josh Mansky (Bill Pullman), who gets back to the game to play in a US-Russia chess match, and how he gets involved in a game of espionage unwillingly. It will go live on February 8.

* THE CIRCLE (2017)

Tom Hanks and Emma Watson bring a thrilling tale of the cons involved in the advent of social media. It is based on Dave Eggers's book with the same name. The James Ponsoldt directorial stars Watson is seen as Mae, who is hired to work for "The Circle", the world's largest and most powerful tech and social media company. As she rises through the ranks, she is encouraged by the company's founder, Eamon Bailey (Hanks), to engage in a groundbreaking experiment that pushes the boundaries of privacy, ethics and ultimately her personal freedom. It will go live on February 15.

* EYES WIDE SHUT (1999)

An erotic mystery psychological drama, the film was directed, produced and co-written by Stanley Kubrick. It is about sexual adventures of Dr. Bill Harford, who is shocked when his wife, Alice, reveals that she had contemplated having an affair a year earlier. The film stars Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman. Streaming live right now.

* ARRIVAL (2016)

Denis Villeneuve's brilliant sci-fi drama is about a linguistics expert who, along with her team, must interpret the language of aliens who have come to earth in a mysterious spaceship. The film stars Amy Adams, Jeremy Renner and Forest Whitaker. "Arrival" is slated to stream from February 15.

* AMITYVILLE: THE AWAKENING (2017)

There will be some chill and shrill with the release of the supernatural horror film, starring Jennifer Jason Leigh, Bella Thorne, Cameron Monaghan, Thomas Mann, Jennifer Morrison and Kurtwood Smith. It is about a teenager who moves into a house with her family and soon they are haunted by a demonic entity. Releases on Netflix on February 15.

* 12 STRONG (2018)

The Chris Hemsworth-starrer action war drama tells the story of US Army Special Forces sent to Afghanistan immediately after the September 11 attacks. The film releases on Netflix on February 15.

* AMERICAN PIE (1999)

From the notorious pie scene to many "self loving" moments to the curiosity around sex, the 1990s teen sex comedy is about guys on a mission to lose their virginity before high school graduation. The film has become a pop culture phenomenon and has cult following amongst youngsters. It stars Jason Biggs, Chris Klein, Alyson Hannigan, Natasha Lyonne, Thomas Ian Nicholas, Tara Reid, Mena Suvari, Eddie Kaye Thomas, Sean William Scott and Eugene Levy. It will go live on February 15.

