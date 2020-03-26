Blast from the past: Madhuri shares throwback picture
By Glamsham Editorial | 26 Mar 2020 16:58:26 IST
Mumbai, March 26 (IANS) Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit-Nene has treated her fans with a throwback photograph of herself.
Madhuri took to Instagram, where she shared a photograph of herself sporting a fringed look in the front and the rest of her hair is tied up in a neat bun.
She captioned the image: "I still love this look! #PauseAndRewind".
Her photograph currently has over 359K likes on Instagram.
On the acting front, Madhuri was last seen on screen in "Kalank", which was directed by Abhishek Varman.
