Blast from the past: Madhuri shares throwback picture

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 26 Mar 2020 16:58:26 IST

Mumbai, March 26 (IANS) Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit-Nene has treated her fans with a throwback photograph of herself.

Madhuri took to Instagram, where she shared a photograph of herself sporting a fringed look in the front and the rest of her hair is tied up in a neat bun.

She captioned the image: "I still love this look! #PauseAndRewind".

Her photograph currently has over 359K likes on Instagram.

On the acting front, Madhuri was last seen on screen in "Kalank", which was directed by Abhishek Varman.

--IANS

dc/vnc

