Bob Odenkirk's 'Nobody' pushed to February 2021

Los Angeles, April 8 (IANS) "Better Call Saul" actor Bob Odenkirks upcoming thriller film "Nobody" has been postponed until 2021.

The film was slated to release on August 14 this year but Universal Pictures have now postponed it to February 26, 2021. It's the latest summer movie to vacate its release date as cinemas remain closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, reports variety.com.

Every major studio has postponed at least part of its summer movie slate -- that includes Disney's "Jungle Cruise", Sony's "Morbius" and "Ghostbusters: Afterlife", Warner Bros.' "Wonder Woman 1984" and "In the Heights", Paramount's "Top Gun: Maverick" and Universal's "F9".

The moves are a signal that studios do not expect theatres to begin normal operations for several more months due to the pandemic.

Universal also announced Tuesday that an untitled M. Night Shyamalan film had been pulled off the calendar from its original date of February 26, 2021.

Odenkirk, best known for "Breaking Bad" and "Better Call Saul", stars in "Nobody" as Hutch Mansell, an underestimated and overlooked father and husband, taking life's indignities on the chin and never pushing back. When two thieves break into his suburban home one night, Hutch declines to defend himself or his family, hoping to prevent serious violence.

"Nobody" is directed by Ilya Naishuller, from a script by Derek Kolstad, the narrative architect of the "John Wick" franchise. It co-stars Christopher Lloyd as Hutch's father and RZA as Hutch's brother.

--IANS

sug/vnc