Makar Sankranti is one of the awaited festivals of the year as Indians enjoy the festival to fullest by flying up their kites high in the sky. The festival is a seasonal observance as well as a religious celebration. Makar Sankranti is most popular in west India. During the same time, down south, people celebrate Pongal while the north Indians celebrate Lohri.

Like always Bollywood too has celebrated the festival with enthusiasm and stir. No wonder our heroes and heroines have taught us kite flying, the wars among different kite flyers and also romancing between them while flying the kites high in sky.

Bollywood has brought a delight to the festival with the evergreen songs to play during the cherishable celebration. To make this festival more joyous, here's a list of some songs that will boast up your spirits for the fest.

Makar Sankranti Song

Ruth Aa Gayee Re song

Chali Chali Re Patang song

Manja song

Dheel De De Re Bhaiya song

Udi Udi Jaye song