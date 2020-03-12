  1. Home
  2. Box Office
  3. Bollywood Box Office Report Of The Week: 12 March 2020

Bollywood Box Office Report Of The Week: 12 March 2020

Bollywood Box Office Report Of The Week: 12 March 2020
S Abid By S Abid | 12 Mar 2020 17:00:06 IST

This Friday will witness the release of  Maddock Films and Jio Studios' Irrfan Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer  ANGREZI MEDIUM. Given brand value and Irrfan’s discerning fans, the film should appeal to it’s target audience.

Checking out last  Friday’s premier release,  Fox  Star Studios’  and  Nadiadwala  Grandson  Entertainment’s  BAAGHI 3,  the  Ahmed  Khan  directed   Riteish-Tiger starrer managed a good start,  netting 17.50 crore and ended the opening weekend with a 53 crore haul.  While that can be termed a  very good performance for a  normal Tiger starrer, but it fades if we compare it with the previous edition’s 73 crore during it’s inaugural weekend (BAAGHI 2).  Having said that the film is all set to be success,  given the weekdays performance, but the magnitude can be gauged based on the end run total. BAAGHI 3  has grossed  $2.40m in the overseas  with  £170,000   from UK  and  $510,000   from the US, during the opening weekend (6-8 March). 

Meanwhile,   Anubhav  Sinha directed  Taapsee  Pannu  starrer,  THAPPAD, managed  to stay afloat during the weekdays collecting  4  crore  from  Bombay,  55 lakhs  from  Ahmedabad,  17.25 lakhs  from  Surat,  16.50 lakhs  from  Baroda, 4.55 lakhs  from  Rajkot,  1.25 crore  from  Pune, 7.75 lakhs  from Nasik,  13 lakhs  from  Goa,  2.50 lakhs  from  Belgaum, 2.25 crore  from  Delhi  city,  70 lakhs  from Noida,  28 lakhs  from  Ghaziabad,  12.75 lakhs  from Kanpur,  30.50 lakhs  from  Lucknow,  6 lakhs  from  Agra,  6.75 lakhs  from  Allahabad,  1.50 lakhs  from Aligarh,  10.50 lakhs  from  Dehradun,  75.25 lakhs  from  Gurgaon,  13.25 lakhs from Faridabad,  1.25 lakhs  from  Kurukshetra,  2.50 lakhs  from  Panipat,  16.50 lakhs  from Chandigarh, 5.50 lakhs  from  Jalandhar, 2.75 lakhs  from Patiala,  5 lakhs  from  Amritsar,  9.50 lakhs  from  Ludhiana, 1.50 lakhs  from Ambala, 2.50 lakhs  from Bhatinda, 3.75 lakhs  from Jammu,  1 crore  from  Calcutta,  6.75 lakhs  from  Siliguri,  7.75 lakhs  from Patna,  2.50 lakhs  from Dhanbad,  7.25 lakhs  from Ranchi, 17.50 lakhs  from  Bhubaneshwar,  13 lakhs  from Guwahati,  1.75 lakhs  from Muzaffarpur,  13 lakhs  from  Nagpur,  15 lakhs  from Raipur,  24 lakhs  from Indore,  5.75 lakhs  from  Gwalior,   17.50 lakhs  from Bhopal,  35 lakhs  from Jaipur,  6.50 lakhs  from Jodhpur,  2.75 lakhs  from Ajmer, 1.25 lakhs  from Bikaner,  3.50 lakhs  from  Kota, 5.25 lakhs  from  Udaipur,  50 lakhs  from  Hyderabad, 7.25 lakhs  from Aurangabad,  1.50 crore  from  Bangalore,  3.50 lakhs  from  Mangalore,  3.50 lakhs  from Mysore,  1.50 lakhs  from Vijayawada,  1.50 lakhs  from  Coimbatore,  4 lakhs  from   Visakhapatnam,  20.75 lakhs  from Madras  and  3.75  lakhs  from Kochi.  Netting  22 crore during the opening week from India and given the still stable run (30 crore as of now), THAPPAD which garnered immense critical acclaim,   is on way to a sure shot commercial success as well. THAPPAD has also performed well (good in US) in the overseas despite a limited release grossing  £75,000   from UK  and  $550,000   from the US, till the second weekend (6-8 March).

While  on,  T-Series’  and  Colour  Yellow  Productions  Ayushmaan  Khurrana  starrer  SHUBH  MANGAL  ZYADA  SAVDHAAN, after a decent  first week (42 crore) the collection fell  but not alarmingly  as it collected  2 crore  from  Bombay, 21 lakhs  from  Ahmedabad,  9.75 lakhs  from  Surat,  10 lakhs  from  Baroda,  2 lakhs  from  Rajkot,  70 lakhs  from  Pune,  4 lakhs  from Nasik, 6 lakhs  from  Goa,  1.75 crore  from  Delhi  city,  47.75 lakhs  from Noida,  27.50 lakhs  from  Ghaziabad,  13.75 lakhs  from Kanpur,  26.50 lakhs  from  Lucknow,  7.75 lakhs  from  Agra,  4.50 lakhs  from  Allahabad,  2.25 lakhs  from  Aligarh,  9.25 lakhs  from  Dehradun,  55 lakhs from  Gurgaon,  11.50 lakhs from Faridabad, 2 lakhs  from  Panipat,  11.75 lakhs  from Chandigarh,  3.50 lakhs  from  Jalandhar,  5.50 lakhs  from Patiala,  10.50 lakhs  from  Amritsar,  5 lakhs  from  Ludhiana,  2.25 lakhs  from Jammu,  50 lakhs  from  Calcutta,  3.50 lakhs  from  Siliguri,  13.50 lakhs  from Patna,  2.50 lakhs  from Dhanbad,  5.50 lakhs  from Ranchi,  8.50 lakhs  from  Bhubaneshwar,  5.75 lakhs  from Guwahati,  2.50 lakhs  from Muzaffarpur,  12 lakhs  from  Nagpur,  10 lakhs  from Raipur,  20.50 lakhs  from Indore,  6 lakhs  from  Gwalior,  13.75 lakhs  from Bhopal, 30 lakhs  from Jaipur,  6.75 lakhs  from Jodhpur,  2.75 lakhs  from Ajmer,  4.50 lakhs  from  Kota,  5.25lakhs  from  Udaipur,  10.50 lakhs  from  Hyderabad,  3.25 lakhs  from Aurangabad, 70 lakhs  from  Bangalore, 1.75 lakhs  from  Mangalore  and 5.75 lakhs  from Madras.  Adding  another 13  crore  SMZS   has  netted 55 crore  in two weeks  from India and  is an above average.  SHUBH  MANGAL  ZYADA  SAVDHAAN is fair in the overseas (good in US)   grossing £125,000  from  UK  and  $1,250,000   from the US,  till the third weekend (6-8 March). 

Concluding with  the  other release of the same  week as SMZS,   Dharma Productions’  Vicky Kaushal starrer,  BHOOT : PART I -THE HAUNTED SHIP,  after  a  24 crore  opening week  the film fell heavily adding another 6 crore, thus netting 30 crore in two weeks from India and may at best escape with a below average tag.

Related Topics

Box OfficeBollywood Box Office Report Of The Week: 5th Mar 2020

Bollywood Box Office Report Of The Week: 5th Mar 2020

Box OfficeBollywood Box Office Report Of The Week: 20th Feb 2020

Bollywood Box Office Report Of The Week: 20th Feb 2020

Box OfficeBollywood Box Office Report Of The Week: 13th Feb 2020

Bollywood Box Office Report Of The Week: 13th Feb 2020

Box OfficeBollywood Box Office Report Of The Week: 5th feb 2020

Bollywood Box Office Report Of The Week: 5th feb 2020

Box OfficeBollywood Box Office Report Of The Week: 30th Jan 2020

Bollywood Box Office Report Of The Week: 30th Jan 2020

Box OfficeBollywood Box Office Report Of The Week: 23rd Jan 2020

Bollywood Box Office Report Of The Week: 23rd Jan 2020

Fashion & LifestyleGoa Wale BEACH Pe: From Hina Khan to Tejasswi Prakash these celebs slay in 'Beach Wala Pose'

Goa Wale BEACH Pe: From Hina Khan to Tejasswi Prakash these celebs slay in 'Beach Wala Pose'

NewsTaarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Radhika Madan makes a surprise appearance at the Multiplex

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Radhika Madan makes a surprise appearance at the Multiplex

NewsCeline Dion postpones concerts post coronavirus scare

Celine Dion postpones concerts post coronavirus scare