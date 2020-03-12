Bollywood Box Office Report Of The Week: 12 March 2020

This Friday will witness the release of Maddock Films and Jio Studios' Irrfan Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer ANGREZI MEDIUM. Given brand value and Irrfan’s discerning fans, the film should appeal to it’s target audience.

Checking out last Friday’s premier release, Fox Star Studios’ and Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment’s BAAGHI 3, the Ahmed Khan directed Riteish-Tiger starrer managed a good start, netting 17.50 crore and ended the opening weekend with a 53 crore haul. While that can be termed a very good performance for a normal Tiger starrer, but it fades if we compare it with the previous edition’s 73 crore during it’s inaugural weekend (BAAGHI 2). Having said that the film is all set to be success, given the weekdays performance, but the magnitude can be gauged based on the end run total. BAAGHI 3 has grossed $2.40m in the overseas with £170,000 from UK and $510,000 from the US, during the opening weekend (6-8 March).

Meanwhile, Anubhav Sinha directed Taapsee Pannu starrer, THAPPAD, managed to stay afloat during the weekdays collecting 4 crore from Bombay, 55 lakhs from Ahmedabad, 17.25 lakhs from Surat, 16.50 lakhs from Baroda, 4.55 lakhs from Rajkot, 1.25 crore from Pune, 7.75 lakhs from Nasik, 13 lakhs from Goa, 2.50 lakhs from Belgaum, 2.25 crore from Delhi city, 70 lakhs from Noida, 28 lakhs from Ghaziabad, 12.75 lakhs from Kanpur, 30.50 lakhs from Lucknow, 6 lakhs from Agra, 6.75 lakhs from Allahabad, 1.50 lakhs from Aligarh, 10.50 lakhs from Dehradun, 75.25 lakhs from Gurgaon, 13.25 lakhs from Faridabad, 1.25 lakhs from Kurukshetra, 2.50 lakhs from Panipat, 16.50 lakhs from Chandigarh, 5.50 lakhs from Jalandhar, 2.75 lakhs from Patiala, 5 lakhs from Amritsar, 9.50 lakhs from Ludhiana, 1.50 lakhs from Ambala, 2.50 lakhs from Bhatinda, 3.75 lakhs from Jammu, 1 crore from Calcutta, 6.75 lakhs from Siliguri, 7.75 lakhs from Patna, 2.50 lakhs from Dhanbad, 7.25 lakhs from Ranchi, 17.50 lakhs from Bhubaneshwar, 13 lakhs from Guwahati, 1.75 lakhs from Muzaffarpur, 13 lakhs from Nagpur, 15 lakhs from Raipur, 24 lakhs from Indore, 5.75 lakhs from Gwalior, 17.50 lakhs from Bhopal, 35 lakhs from Jaipur, 6.50 lakhs from Jodhpur, 2.75 lakhs from Ajmer, 1.25 lakhs from Bikaner, 3.50 lakhs from Kota, 5.25 lakhs from Udaipur, 50 lakhs from Hyderabad, 7.25 lakhs from Aurangabad, 1.50 crore from Bangalore, 3.50 lakhs from Mangalore, 3.50 lakhs from Mysore, 1.50 lakhs from Vijayawada, 1.50 lakhs from Coimbatore, 4 lakhs from Visakhapatnam, 20.75 lakhs from Madras and 3.75 lakhs from Kochi. Netting 22 crore during the opening week from India and given the still stable run (30 crore as of now), THAPPAD which garnered immense critical acclaim, is on way to a sure shot commercial success as well. THAPPAD has also performed well (good in US) in the overseas despite a limited release grossing £75,000 from UK and $550,000 from the US, till the second weekend (6-8 March).

While on, T-Series’ and Colour Yellow Productions Ayushmaan Khurrana starrer SHUBH MANGAL ZYADA SAVDHAAN, after a decent first week (42 crore) the collection fell but not alarmingly as it collected 2 crore from Bombay, 21 lakhs from Ahmedabad, 9.75 lakhs from Surat, 10 lakhs from Baroda, 2 lakhs from Rajkot, 70 lakhs from Pune, 4 lakhs from Nasik, 6 lakhs from Goa, 1.75 crore from Delhi city, 47.75 lakhs from Noida, 27.50 lakhs from Ghaziabad, 13.75 lakhs from Kanpur, 26.50 lakhs from Lucknow, 7.75 lakhs from Agra, 4.50 lakhs from Allahabad, 2.25 lakhs from Aligarh, 9.25 lakhs from Dehradun, 55 lakhs from Gurgaon, 11.50 lakhs from Faridabad, 2 lakhs from Panipat, 11.75 lakhs from Chandigarh, 3.50 lakhs from Jalandhar, 5.50 lakhs from Patiala, 10.50 lakhs from Amritsar, 5 lakhs from Ludhiana, 2.25 lakhs from Jammu, 50 lakhs from Calcutta, 3.50 lakhs from Siliguri, 13.50 lakhs from Patna, 2.50 lakhs from Dhanbad, 5.50 lakhs from Ranchi, 8.50 lakhs from Bhubaneshwar, 5.75 lakhs from Guwahati, 2.50 lakhs from Muzaffarpur, 12 lakhs from Nagpur, 10 lakhs from Raipur, 20.50 lakhs from Indore, 6 lakhs from Gwalior, 13.75 lakhs from Bhopal, 30 lakhs from Jaipur, 6.75 lakhs from Jodhpur, 2.75 lakhs from Ajmer, 4.50 lakhs from Kota, 5.25lakhs from Udaipur, 10.50 lakhs from Hyderabad, 3.25 lakhs from Aurangabad, 70 lakhs from Bangalore, 1.75 lakhs from Mangalore and 5.75 lakhs from Madras. Adding another 13 crore SMZS has netted 55 crore in two weeks from India and is an above average. SHUBH MANGAL ZYADA SAVDHAAN is fair in the overseas (good in US) grossing £125,000 from UK and $1,250,000 from the US, till the third weekend (6-8 March).

Concluding with the other release of the same week as SMZS, Dharma Productions’ Vicky Kaushal starrer, BHOOT : PART I -THE HAUNTED SHIP, after a 24 crore opening week the film fell heavily adding another 6 crore, thus netting 30 crore in two weeks from India and may at best escape with a below average tag.