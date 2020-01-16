Bollywood Box Office Report Of The Week: 16th Jan 2020

  1. Home
16 Jan 2020

It is almost an open week with just Luv Ranjan and T-Series’  Sunny Singh and Sonali Seygull starrer JAI MUMMY DI along with the  DOLITTLE (dubbed)  listed for release.  The audience though will yet again prefer the still hot week old TANHAJI.

The clash between  Ajay-Saif’s historical TANHAJI – THE UNSUNG HERO  and Deepika Padukone’s acid attack biopic CHHAPAAK was not expected to be as one-sided as it turned out to be, more so due to the controversy surrounding Ms Padukone.  

But as they say, it is the audience which is the king and after a  sedate opening day  (15 crore) TANHAJI rocked the box-office with escalating collections netting 60 crore during the opening weekend and has seen rock steady weekdays too. TANHAJI  is sure to cross the 100 crore mark before the week is over. TANHAJI is decent  in the overseas (read as US) grossing £68,000   from UK  and  $660,000   from the US,  during the opening weekend (10-12  January).

CHHAPAAK, on the other hand, started with a fair 5 crore opening and managed a 20 crore first weekend and is struggling during the weekdays. CHHAPAAK is fair in the overseas grossing $1m with  £80,000   from UK  and  $318,000   from the US,  during the opening weekend (10-12  January). 

Meanwhile, after  a  great  opening  week  (126 crore),   Dharma  Productions’  Akshay, Kareena, Diljit  and Kiara  starrer,  GOOD  NEWWZ,  saw a rock  steady  second  week  as  it  collected  6.50 crore  from  Bombay, 1.25 crore  from  Ahmedabad, 50 lakhs from  Surat,  34.50 lakhs  from  Baroda,  15 lakhs  from  Rajkot, 2 crore  from  Pune,   21.50 lakhs  from Nasik, 25.50 lakhs  from  Goa,  4.25 lakhs  from  Belgaum,  6.55 crore  from  Delhi  city,  1.50 crore  from Noida, 1 crore  from  Ghaziabad,  50 lakhs  from Kanpur,  1 crore  from  Lucknow,  33.50 lakhs  from  Agra, 17.75 lakhs  from  Allahabad, 7.50 lakhs  from  Aligarh,  28.50 lakhs  from  Dehradun,  1.75  crore  from  Gurgaon,  50 lakhs  from Faridabad, 7.75 lakhs  from  Kurukshetra,  15.75 lakhs  from  Panipat, 40.50  lakhs  from Chandigarh,  27.50 lakhs  from  Jalandhar, 7.50 lakhs  from Patiala,  26.50 lakhs  from  Amritsar,  40.50 lakhs  from  Ludhiana,  7.25 lakhs  from Bhatinda,  6.75 lakhs  from  Ambala, 16.75 lakhs  from Jammu,  1.50 crore  from  Calcutta,  13 lakhs  from  Siliguri,  20 lakhs  from Patna, 8 lakhs  from Dhanbad,  17.50 lakhs  from Ranchi, 18.25 lakhs  from  Bhubaneshwar,  16 lakhs  from Guwahati,  5.25 lakhs  from Muzaffarpur,  45 lakhs  from  Nagpur, 35.25 lakhs  from Raipur, 65.50 lakhs from Indore,  15.50 lakhs  from  Gwalior , 30 lakhs  from Bhopal,  1.50 crore  from Jaipur ,  26 lakhs  from Jodhpur,  12.75 lakhs  from Ajmer, 11.50 lakhs  from  Bikaner,  318.50 lakhs  from  Kota,  24.50 lakhs  from  Udaipur,  90 lakhs  from  Hyderabad,  16.50 lakhs  from Aurangabad,  3.50 crore  from  Bangalore,  8.25 lakhs  from  Mangalore,  8.25 lakhs  from Mysore, 6.50  lakhs  from Vijayawada,  5.25 lakhs  from   Visakhapatnam, 30 lakhs  from Madras,  3.75 lakhs  from Coimbatore  and 4  lakhs  from Kochi. 

Adding another 51 crore GOOD NEWWZ has netted  177 crore in two weeks from India and is now sure to end up as a super hit. GOOD NEWWZ is rocking the overseas (especially US) grossing $9.75m with  £880,000   from UK  and  $4,550,000   from the US  till the third weekend (10-12  January).

Concluding with   Salman  Khan’s  DABANGG  3, the film is ending it’s average run and added another 4 crore thus netting 140 crore in three weeks from India (150 crore all versions).  DABANGG 3 is decent in the overseas (good in US) grossing  $5.50m with  £635,000   from UK  and  $3,000,000   from the US,  till the fourth weekend (10-12 January).

