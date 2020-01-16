Bollywood Box Office Report Of The Week: 16th Jan 2020

It is almost an open week with just Luv Ranjan and T-Series’ Sunny Singh and Sonali Seygull starrer JAI MUMMY DI along with the DOLITTLE (dubbed) listed for release. The audience though will yet again prefer the still hot week old TANHAJI.

The clash between Ajay-Saif’s historical TANHAJI – THE UNSUNG HERO and Deepika Padukone’s acid attack biopic CHHAPAAK was not expected to be as one-sided as it turned out to be, more so due to the controversy surrounding Ms Padukone.

But as they say, it is the audience which is the king and after a sedate opening day (15 crore) TANHAJI rocked the box-office with escalating collections netting 60 crore during the opening weekend and has seen rock steady weekdays too. TANHAJI is sure to cross the 100 crore mark before the week is over. TANHAJI is decent in the overseas (read as US) grossing £68,000 from UK and $660,000 from the US, during the opening weekend (10-12 January).

CHHAPAAK, on the other hand, started with a fair 5 crore opening and managed a 20 crore first weekend and is struggling during the weekdays. CHHAPAAK is fair in the overseas grossing $1m with £80,000 from UK and $318,000 from the US, during the opening weekend (10-12 January).

Meanwhile, after a great opening week (126 crore), Dharma Productions’ Akshay, Kareena, Diljit and Kiara starrer, GOOD NEWWZ, saw a rock steady second week as it collected 6.50 crore from Bombay, 1.25 crore from Ahmedabad, 50 lakhs from Surat, 34.50 lakhs from Baroda, 15 lakhs from Rajkot, 2 crore from Pune, 21.50 lakhs from Nasik, 25.50 lakhs from Goa, 4.25 lakhs from Belgaum, 6.55 crore from Delhi city, 1.50 crore from Noida, 1 crore from Ghaziabad, 50 lakhs from Kanpur, 1 crore from Lucknow, 33.50 lakhs from Agra, 17.75 lakhs from Allahabad, 7.50 lakhs from Aligarh, 28.50 lakhs from Dehradun, 1.75 crore from Gurgaon, 50 lakhs from Faridabad, 7.75 lakhs from Kurukshetra, 15.75 lakhs from Panipat, 40.50 lakhs from Chandigarh, 27.50 lakhs from Jalandhar, 7.50 lakhs from Patiala, 26.50 lakhs from Amritsar, 40.50 lakhs from Ludhiana, 7.25 lakhs from Bhatinda, 6.75 lakhs from Ambala, 16.75 lakhs from Jammu, 1.50 crore from Calcutta, 13 lakhs from Siliguri, 20 lakhs from Patna, 8 lakhs from Dhanbad, 17.50 lakhs from Ranchi, 18.25 lakhs from Bhubaneshwar, 16 lakhs from Guwahati, 5.25 lakhs from Muzaffarpur, 45 lakhs from Nagpur, 35.25 lakhs from Raipur, 65.50 lakhs from Indore, 15.50 lakhs from Gwalior , 30 lakhs from Bhopal, 1.50 crore from Jaipur , 26 lakhs from Jodhpur, 12.75 lakhs from Ajmer, 11.50 lakhs from Bikaner, 318.50 lakhs from Kota, 24.50 lakhs from Udaipur, 90 lakhs from Hyderabad, 16.50 lakhs from Aurangabad, 3.50 crore from Bangalore, 8.25 lakhs from Mangalore, 8.25 lakhs from Mysore, 6.50 lakhs from Vijayawada, 5.25 lakhs from Visakhapatnam, 30 lakhs from Madras, 3.75 lakhs from Coimbatore and 4 lakhs from Kochi.

Adding another 51 crore GOOD NEWWZ has netted 177 crore in two weeks from India and is now sure to end up as a super hit. GOOD NEWWZ is rocking the overseas (especially US) grossing $9.75m with £880,000 from UK and $4,550,000 from the US till the third weekend (10-12 January).

Concluding with Salman Khan’s DABANGG 3, the film is ending it’s average run and added another 4 crore thus netting 140 crore in three weeks from India (150 crore all versions). DABANGG 3 is decent in the overseas (good in US) grossing $5.50m with £635,000 from UK and $3,000,000 from the US, till the fourth weekend (10-12 January).