Bollywood Box Office Report Of The Week: 19 March 2020

No new releases are slated to open this Friday due to the Corona Virus pandemic. Checking out last Friday’s premier release, Maddock Films and Jio Studios’s Irrfan Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer ANGREZI MEDIUM, the film just about managed a crore weekend, which given the shut down cinemas in many parts of India, is creditable.

Meanwhile Fox Star Studios’ and Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment’s BAAGHI 3 managed a good performance despite the obvious handicaps and closed cinemas. The Ahmed Khan directed Riteish-Tiger starrer managed to collect 7.50 crore from Bombay, 2.55 crore from Ahmedabad, 1.50 crore from Surat, 66.25 lakhs from Baroda, 38.25 lakhs from Rajkot, 2 crore from Pune, 35 lakhs from Nasik, 50 lakhs from Goa, 7.50 lakhs from Belgaum, 4 crore from Delhi city, 1.25 crore from Noida, 92 lakhs from Ghaziabad, 75 lakhs from Kanpur, 1.50 crore from Lucknow, 64.25 lakhs from Agra, 20.50 lakhs from Allahabad, 15.75 lakhs from Aligarh, 26.25 lakhs from Dehradun, 85.50 lakhs from Gurgaon, 48 lakhs from Faridabad, 6.50 lakhs from Kurukshetra, 17 lakhs from Panipat, 34.25 lakhs from Chandigarh, 11.50 lakhs from Jalandhar, 10 lakhs from Patiala, 25.25 lakhs from Amritsar, 38.50 lakhs from Ludhiana, 3.50 lakhs from Ambala, 11 lakhs from Bhatinda, 14.50 lakhs from Jammu, 1.85 crore from Calcutta, 23.25 lakhs from Siliguri, 24.50 lakhs from Patna, 16.25 lakhs from Dhanbad, 31.25 lakhs from Ranchi, 40 lakhs from Bhubaneshwar, 33 lakhs from Guwahati, 12.50 lakhs from Muzaffarpur, 40 lakhs from Nagpur, 55.25 lakhs from Raipur, 75 lakhs from Indore, 22.25 lakhs from Gwalior, 46.25 lakhs from Bhopal, 2 crore from Jaipur, 34.25 lakhs from Jodhpur, 23.25 lakhs from Ajmer, 8 lakhs from Bikaner, 25.25 lakhs from Kota, 24lakhs from Udaipur, 1.25 crore from Hyderabad, 30 lakhs from Aurangabad, 1.55 crore from Bangalore, 8 lakhs from Mangalore, 9.25 lakhs from Mysore, 7 lakhs from Vijayawada, 8.25 lakhs from Coimbatore, 9.25 lakhs from Visakhapatnam, 39.50 lakhs from Madras and 7.50 lakhs from Kochi. Netting 88 crore during the opening week from India, the film will bag another success tag, though not as big as the last edition, but will not be able to realise it’s full potential due the COVID 19 pandemic. BAAGHI 3 has grossed $3.35m in the overseas with £250,000 from UK and $710,000 from the US, till the second weekend (13-15 March).

(Must add here that both ANGREZI MEDIUM and BAAGHI 3 will be re-released, once the virus situation eases).

Moving on, after a decent opening week (22 crore) Anubhav Sinha directed Taapsee Pannu starrer, THAPPAD, managed a decent follow up week despite Corona and closed cinemas collecting 2 crore from Bombay, 25 lakhs from Ahmedabad, 8.25 lakhs from Surat, 10.25 lakhs from Baroda, 2 lakhs from Rajkot, 55.75lakhs from Pune, 1.75 lakhs from Nasik, 5.50 lakhs from Goa, 86.50 lakhs from Delhi city, 22 lakhs from Noida, 8.75 lakhs from Ghaziabad, 6 lakhs from Kanpur, 15.75 lakhs from Lucknow, 3 lakhs from Agra, 1.50 lakhs from Allahabad, 1.50 lakhs from Aligarh, 4.50 lakhs from Dehradun, 26.25 lakhs from Gurgaon, 5.25 lakhs from Faridabad, 7.50 lakhs from Chandigarh, 2 lakhs from Jalandhar, 1.50 lakhs from Amritsar, 4.50 lakhs from Ludhiana, 1 lakh from Bhatinda, 55 lakhs from Calcutta, 3 lakhs from Siliguri, 3.25 lakhs from Patna, 1 lakh from Dhanbad, 3 lakhs from Ranchi, 8.50 lakhs from Bhubaneshwar, 6.25 lakhs from Guwahati, 13 lakhs from Nagpur, 15 lakhs from Raipur, 10 lakhs from Indore, 2.75 lakhs from Gwalior, 7.75 lakhs from Bhopal, 12.50 lakhs from Jaipur, 2.75 lakhs from Jodhpur, 1.75 lakhs from Ajmer, 2.50 lakhs from Kota, 5.25 lakhs from Udaipur, 15 lakhs from Hyderabad, 2.75 lakhs from Aurangabad, 65 lakhs from Bangalore, 1.50 lakhs from Mangalore, 1.50 lakhs from Visakhapatnam, 8.75 lakhs from Madras and 1.50 lakhs from Kochi. Adding another 9 crore THAPPAD has netted 31 crore in two weeks from India and is an average, in addition to the immense critical acclaim. THAPPAD has also performed well (good in US) in the overseas despite a limited release grossing £77,000 from UK and $585,000 from the US, till the third weekend (13-15 March).

Concluding with T-Series’ and Colour Yellow Productions Ayushmaan Khurrana starrer SHUBH MANGAL ZYADA SAVDHAAN, the film added another 5 crore thus netting 60 crore in three weeks from India and is an above average. SHUBH MANGAL ZYADA SAVDHAAN is fair in the overseas (good in US) grossing £125,000 from UK and $1,250,000 from the US.

