Bollywood Box Office Report Of The Week: 20th Feb 2020

This Friday will witness the release of T-Series’ and Colour Yellow Productions SHUBH MANGAL ZYADA SAVDHAAN. The Ayushmaan Khurrana starrer is expected to be the front runner and all set to embark on a healthy start and post that pick up as the weekend progresses.

The week will also feature Dharma Productions’ BHOOT : PART I -THE HAUNTED SHIP, and given the decent promotions and fans of the horror genre, it should appeal to it’s core audience, and in a way will also be a true test of Vicky Kaushal’s box-office prowess.

What must also be kept in mind is that the Mahashivratri holiday on Friday in many states of India will boost the collections further.

Checking out Imtiaz Ali’s Kartik-Sara starrer, LOVE AAJ KAL, the film benefitted from the Valentine Day crowd but post that the collections dipped thick and fast. During the opening weekend the film netted an ordinary 26 crore and then crashed Monday onwards.

The outcome is obvious and was inevitable! LOVE AAJ KAL is also ordinary in the overseas grossing just $1.10m during the opening weekend.

Meanwhile, Aditya Roy Kapoor and Disha Patani starrer MALANG saw quite a steady week. Netting 39 crore during the opening week from India, MALANG is on way to at least an average status if not more, more so due to reasonably steady second weekend.

Checking out Saif Ali Khan’s JAWAANI JAANEMAN after a so-so opening week (20 crore) the film crashed, netting around 25 crore in two weeks from India and will struggle to break even.

Meanwhile, Vinod Chopra’s SHIKARA faced rejection barely netting 6 crore during the opening week from India.

Concluding with Ajay-Saif's historical TANHAJI – THE UNSUNG HERO, the film saw another good week. Adding another 11 crore TANHAJI has netted 260 crore in five weeks from India and is a blockbuster. TANHAJI has done well in the overseas (good in US) grossing £160,000 from UK and $2,070,000 from the US.