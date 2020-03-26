Bollywood Box Office Report Of The Week: 26th March 2020

[Unfortunately due to the global COVID 19 crisis, this will be our last weekly report for a while, as we hope and pray that we emerge stronger, after the 21 day, timely lockdown by our honourable Prime Minister].

Checking out the last major release, Maddock Films and Jio Studios’s Irrfan Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer ANGREZI MEDIUM, the films’ journey was cut short but it still managed to perform reasonably collecting 85 lakhs from Bombay, 31.50 lakhs from Ahmedabad, 21.50 lakhs from Surat, 18 lakhs from Baroda, 4.75 lakhs from Rajkot, 12.50 lakhs from Pune, 4.50 lakhs from Nasik, 6.50 lakhs from Goa, 40 lakhs from Noida, 15 lakhs from Ghaziabad, 15.50 lakhs from Kanpur, 35 lakhs from Lucknow, 10 lakhs from Agra, 6.50 lakhs from Allahabad, 6.75 lakhs from Dehradun, 36 lakhs from Gurgaon, 10.75 lakhs from Faridabad, 2.50 lakhs from Panipat, 15 lakhs from Chandigarh, 2.50 lakhs from Jalandhar, 1.50 lakhs from Patiala, 2 lakhs from Amritsar, 5 lakhs from Ludhiana, 1.50 lakhs from Ambala, 10 lakhs from Jammu, 85 lakhs from Calcutta, 6 lakhs from Siliguri, 2 lakhs from Patna, 3.50 lakhs from Dhanbad, 7.75 lakhs from Ranchi, 3.50 lakhs from Bhubaneshwar, 11.50 lakhs from Guwahati, 3.50 lakhs from Nagpur, 10 lakhs from Raipur, 7.50 lakhs from Indore, 2.75 lakhs from Gwalior, 5.50 lakhs from Bhopal, 10 lakhs from Jaipur, 1.75 lakhs from Jodhpur, 1 lakh from Ajmer, 2.50 lakhs from Kota, 2.75lakhs from Udaipur, 30 lakhs from Hyderabad, 3.50 lakhs from Aurangabad, 20 lakhs from Bangalore, 1 lakh from Mysore, 2.25 lakhs from Vijayawada, 2.25 lakhs from Coimbatore, 5 lakhs from Visakhapatnam, 15 lakhs from Madras and 4.50 lakhs from Kochi. Netting 9.50 crore, during it’s truncated run, ANGREZI MEDIUM will hopefully release again soon and end up as a success, fingers crossed.

Concluding with Fox Star Studios’ and Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment’s BAAGHI 3, the film could have hit the century but....... During the week BAAGHI 3 collected 25 lakhs from Bombay, 10.50 lakhs from Ahmedabad, 15 lakhs from Surat, 5.25 lakhs from Baroda, 2 lakhs from Pune, 3.25 lakhs from Nasik, 3.50 lakhs from Goa, 7 lakhs from Noida, 5.50 lakhs from Ghaziabad, 10.25 lakhs from Kanpur, 20 lakhs from Lucknow, 6.50 lakhs from Agra, 5 lakhs from Allahabad, 1.50 lakhs from Dehradun, 5.50 lakhs from Gurgaon, 4 lakhs from Faridabad, 2 lakhs from Chandigarh, 20 lakhs from Calcutta, 3.25 lakhs from Dhanbad, 4.50 lakhs from Ranchi, 3.50 lakhs from Raipur, 3 lakhs from Indore, 10 lakhs from Hyderabad, 3 lakh from Bangalore and 3.50 lakhs from Madras. Adding another 6 crore BAAGHI3 has netted 94 crore in two weeks from India and is an average fare. BAAGHI 3 has grossed $3.35m in the overseas with £250,000 from UK and $710,000 from the US.