  1. Home
  2. Box Office
  3. Bollywood Box Office Report Of The Week: 26th March 2020

Bollywood Box Office Report Of The Week: 26th March 2020

Bollywood Box Office Report Of The Week: 26th March 2020
S Abid By S Abid | 26 Mar 2020 13:30:44 IST

[Unfortunately due to the  global COVID 19 crisis, this will be our last weekly report for a  while, as we hope and pray that we emerge stronger, after the 21 day, timely  lockdown by our honourable Prime Minister].

Checking  out  the last major   release,  Maddock Films and Jio Studios’s   Irrfan Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan  starrer  ANGREZI MEDIUM,  the films’  journey was cut short but it still managed to perform reasonably collecting 85 lakhs  from  Bombay,  31.50 lakhs  from  Ahmedabad,  21.50 lakhs  from  Surat,  18 lakhs  from  Baroda,  4.75 lakhs  from  Rajkot,  12.50 lakhs from  Pune,  4.50 lakhs  from Nasik,  6.50 lakhs  from  Goa,  40 lakhs  from Noida, 15 lakhs  from  Ghaziabad,  15.50 lakhs  from Kanpur,  35 lakhs  from  Lucknow, 10 lakhs  from  Agra,  6.50 lakhs  from  Allahabad,   6.75 lakhs  from  Dehradun,  36 lakhs  from  Gurgaon,  10.75 lakhs from Faridabad,  2.50 lakhs  from  Panipat,  15 lakhs  from Chandigarh,  2.50 lakhs  from  Jalandhar,  1.50 lakhs  from Patiala, 2 lakhs  from  Amritsar, 5 lakhs  from  Ludhiana,  1.50  lakhs  from Ambala, 10 lakhs  from Jammu,  85 lakhs  from  Calcutta,  6 lakhs  from  Siliguri, 2 lakhs  from Patna,  3.50 lakhs  from Dhanbad, 7.75 lakhs  from Ranchi,  3.50 lakhs  from  Bhubaneshwar,  11.50 lakhs  from Guwahati,  3.50 lakhs  from  Nagpur,  10 lakhs  from Raipur,  7.50 lakhs  from Indore,  2.75 lakhs  from  Gwalior,  5.50 lakhs  from Bhopal,  10 lakhs  from Jaipur,  1.75 lakhs  from Jodhpur,  1 lakh  from Ajmer,  2.50 lakhs  from  Kota,  2.75lakhs  from  Udaipur,  30 lakhs  from  Hyderabad,  3.50 lakhs  from Aurangabad,  20 lakhs  from  Bangalore, 1 lakh  from Mysore,  2.25  lakhs  from Vijayawada,  2.25 lakhs  from  Coimbatore, 5 lakhs  from   Visakhapatnam,  15 lakhs  from Madras  and 4.50  lakhs  from Kochi.  Netting 9.50 crore, during it’s truncated run,  ANGREZI MEDIUM will hopefully release again soon and end up as a success, fingers crossed.

Concluding with   Fox  Star Studios’  and  Nadiadwala  Grandson  Entertainment’s  BAAGHI  3, the film could have hit the century but....... During the week  BAAGHI 3   collected 25 lakhs from  Bombay,  10.50 lakhs from  Ahmedabad, 15 lakhs from  Surat,  5.25 lakhs from  Baroda,  2 lakhs from  Pune,  3.25 lakhs from Nasik, 3.50 lakhs from  Goa,  7 lakhs from Noida,  5.50 lakhs from  Ghaziabad,  10.25 lakhs from Kanpur,  20 lakhs from  Lucknow,  6.50 lakhs from  Agra,  5 lakhs from  Allahabad,  1.50 lakhs from  Dehradun,  5.50 lakhs from  Gurgaon,  4 lakhs from Faridabad, 2 lakhs from Chandigarh,  20 lakhs from  Calcutta,    3.25 lakhs from Dhanbad,  4.50 lakhs from Ranchi,  3.50 lakhs from Raipur,  3 lakhs from Indore,  10 lakhs from  Hyderabad, 3 lakh from  Bangalore and   3.50 lakhs from Madras.  Adding another 6 crore  BAAGHI3 has netted 94 crore in two weeks from India and is an average fare.  BAAGHI 3  has grossed  $3.35m in the overseas  with  £250,000   from UK  and  $710,000   from the US.

Related Topics

Box OfficeBollywood Box Office Report Of The Week: 19 March 2020

Bollywood Box Office Report Of The Week: 19 March 2020

Box OfficeBollywood Box Office Report Of The Week: 12 March 2020

Bollywood Box Office Report Of The Week: 12 March 2020

Box OfficeBollywood Box Office Report Of The Week: 5th Mar 2020

Bollywood Box Office Report Of The Week: 5th Mar 2020

Box OfficeBollywood Box Office Report Of The Week: 20th Feb 2020

Bollywood Box Office Report Of The Week: 20th Feb 2020

Box OfficeBollywood Box Office Report Of The Week: 13th Feb 2020

Bollywood Box Office Report Of The Week: 13th Feb 2020

Box OfficeBollywood Box Office Report Of The Week: 5th feb 2020

Bollywood Box Office Report Of The Week: 5th feb 2020

Box OfficeBollywood Box Office Report Of The Week: 26th March 2020

Bollywood Box Office Report Of The Week: 26th March 2020

NewsShilpa Shetty Kundra shares family picture with newborn daughter Samisha

Shilpa Shetty Kundra shares family picture with newborn daughter Samisha

NewsKartik Aaryan, Hina Khan, Katrina Kaif and other celebs entertaining their fans amid Coronavirus

Kartik Aaryan, Hina Khan, Katrina Kaif and other celebs entertaining their fans amid Coronavirus