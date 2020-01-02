Bollywood Box Office Report Of The Week: 2nd Jan 2020

This Friday will see the release of Rajpal Yadav’s ENGLISH KI TAAY TAAY FISSS, Sneha Taurani directed BHANGRAA PA LE and Priyanka Singh starrer ACID- ASTOUNDING COURAGE IN DISTRESS.

It is obvious that the audience will prefer the still hot week old GOOD NEWWZ as also DABANGG 3 (at single screens).

Checking out Dharma Productions’ Akshay, Kareena, Diljit and Kiara starrer, GOOD NEWWZ, saw a good opening weekend netting 65 crore (given the cost and genre) and due to the very steady weekdays, should end up as at least a hit if not more. GOOD NEWWZ is decent in the overseas (good in US) grossing $4m with £280,000 from UK and $1,450,000 from the US, during the opening weekend (27-29 December).

Meanwhile, after a 75 crore weekend (81 crore all versions) Salman Khan’s DABANGG 3 managed decently during the weekdays collecting 10.75 crore from Bombay, 2 crore from Ahmedabad, 1.25 crore from Surat, 60 lakhs from Baroda, 26.50 lakhs from Rajkot, 3 crore from Pune, 50.50 lakhs from Nasik, 48.25 lakhs from Goa, 15.25 lakhs from Belgaum, 6.50 crore from Delhi city, 1.85 crore from Noida, 1.25 crore from Ghaziabad, 65 lakhs from Kanpur, 1.85 crore from Lucknow, 58 lakhs from Agra, 41.75 lakhs from Allahabad, 13.50 lakhs from Aligarh, 9.75 lakhs from Dehradun, 1.50 crore from Gurgaon, 60 lakhs from Faridabad, 7.75 lakhs from Kurukshetra, 15.75 lakhs from Panipat, 45.75 lakhs from Chandigarh, 30.50 lakhs from Jalandhar, 10.75 lakhs from Patiala, 27.50 lakhs from Amritsar, 42.25 lakhs from Ludhiana, 10.75 lakhs from Bhatinda, 6.75 lakhs from Ambala, 26.75 lakhs from Jammu, 2.50 crore from Calcutta, 30.75 lakhs from Siliguri, 30.25 lakhs from Patna, 15.50 lakhs from Dhanbad, 13.50 lakhs from Ranchi, 41 lakhs from Bhubaneshwar, 33.50 lakhs from Guwahati, 11.25 lakhs from Muzaffarpur, 56.25 lakhs from Nagpur, 55 lakhs from Raipur, 1.25 crore from Indore, 30.25 lakhs from Gwalior , 54 lakhs from Bhopal, 2.25 crore from Jaipur , 37.75 lakhs from Jodhpur, 24.50 lakhs from Ajmer, 11.50 lakhs from Bikaner, 30.25 lakhs from Kota, 31.25 lakhs from Udaipur, 1.75 crore from Hyderabad, 37.75 lakhs from Aurangabad, 3.50 crore from Bangalore, 8 lakhs from Mangalore, 20 lakhs from Mysore, 6.50 lakhs from Vijayawada, 10 lakhs from Visakhapatnam, 60 lakhs from Madras, 10 lakhs from Coimbatore and 8 lakhs from Kochi. Netting 115 crore (125 crore including dubbed) during the opening week from India, DABANGG 3 may just about end up as an average plus (given the second week trend) as it is an expensive film. DABANGG 3 is decent in the overseas (good in US) grossing over $5m with £510,000 from UK and $2,600,000 from the US, till the second weekend (27-29 December).

Moving on, Yash Raj Films’ Rani starrer MARDAANI 2 saw a steady second week as it collected 2.25 crore from Bombay, 47.50 lakhs from Ahmedabad, 20 lakhs from Surat, 16.25 lakhs from Baroda, 5.75 lakhs from Rajkot, 58.75 lakhs from Pune, 6 lakhs from Nasik, 4.25 lakhs from Goa, 75 lakhs from Delhi city, 26.75 lakhs from Noida, 13.50 lakhs from Ghaziabad, 3 lakhs from Kanpur, 16.75 lakhs from Lucknow, 1.50 lakhs from Agra, 2.25 lakhs from Allahabad, 4 lakhs from Dehradun, 20 lakhs from Gurgaon, 5.50 lakhs from Faridabad, 6.50 lakhs from Chandigarh, 2 lakhs from Jalandhar, 4.25 lakhs from Patiala, 2.50 lakhs from Amritsar, 5 lakhs from Ludhiana, 2 lakhs from Kurukshetra, 80 lakhs from Calcutta, 5 lakhs from Siliguri, 4.50 lakhs from Patna, 1.75 lakhs from Dhanbad, 4.25 lakhs from Ranchi, 13.25 lakhs from Bhubaneshwar, 5.75lakhs from Guwahati, 11 lakhs from Nagpur, 11.75 lakhs from Raipur, 15 lakhs from Indore, 3.50 lakhs from Gwalior, 8.50 lakhs from Bhopal, 16.75 lakhs from Jaipur, 3.50 lakhs from Jodhpur, 1.75 lakhs from Ajmer, 2.25 lakhs from Bikaner, 5.50 lakhs from Kota, 3.75 lakhs from Udaipur, 25 lakhs from Hyderabad, 4 lakhs from Aurangabad, 45 lakhs from Bangalore, 5 lakhs from Mysore, 3.75 lakhs from Vijayawada, 8.50 lakhs from Madras, 1.50 lakhs from Visakhapatnam and 1.50 lakhs from Kochi. Adding another 12 crore MARDAANI 2 has netted 40 crore in two weeks from India and will end up as a semi-hit. MARDAANI 2 is fair in the overseas grossing $1m with £65,000 from UK and $325,000 from the US.

Concluding with Kartik Aryan’s PATI PATNI AUR WOH, the film saw another good week as it collected 1.25 crore from Bombay, 75 lakhs from Delhi city, 45 lakhs from Pune, 30 lakhs from Noida, 30 lakhs from Bangalore. With another 8 crore PATI PATNI AUR WOH has netted 83 crore in three weeks from India and is a clean hit.