Bollywood Box Office Report Of The Week: 5th Mar 2020

This Friday will witness the much-anticipated release of Fox Star Studios’ and Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment’s BAAGHI 3, spiritual sequel to BAAGI and BAAGHI 2. The Ahmed Khan directed Riteish-Tiger starrer is expected to embark on a good start and will end up with a bountiful weekend and big Holi week!

Checking out last Friday’s prestigious release, Anubhav Sinha directed Taapsee Pannu starrer, THAPPAD, the film, which started on a slowish note (3 crore), picked up steam as the days progressed, netting 16 during the opening weekend, which is a good result, given the low screen count and budget.

THAPPAD has maintained decently during the weekdays and if it can continue in the same vein, it is likely to end up a commercial success apart from the huge critical acclaim.

THAPPAD has also found some audience(mainly US) in the overseas (limited release) grossing £45,000 from UK and $275,000 from the US, during the opening weekend (28 Feb-01 March).

Meanwhile, T-Series’ and Colour Yellow Productions Ayushmaan Khurrana starrer SHUBH MANGAL ZYADA SAAVDHAAN, defied the naysayers as it saw a breezy and steady run collecting 6.25 crore from Bombay, 62.55 lakhs from Ahmedabad, 35.75 lakhs from Surat, 30.25 lakhs from Baroda, 8.75 lakhs from Rajkot, 2.25 crore from Pune, 13.25 lakhs from Nasik, 18.75 lakhs from Goa, 4.75 lakhs from Belgaum, 5.25 crore from Delhi city, 1.75 crore from Noida, 80 lakhs from Ghaziabad, 35.50 lakhs from Kanpur, 85 lakhs from Lucknow, 20 lakhs from Agra, 12.50 lakhs from Allahabad, 5 lakhs from Aligarh, 26 lakhs from Dehradun, 1.50 crore from Gurgaon, 33.75 lakhs from Faridabad, 3.50 lakhs from Kurukshetra, 7.50 lakhs from Panipat, 34.25 lakhs from Chandigarh, 11.50 lakhs from Jalandhar, 5.50 lakhs from Patiala, 10.50 lakhs from Amritsar, 20.55 lakhs from Ludhiana, 3.50 lakhs from Ambala, 3.25 lakhs from Bhatinda, 10 lakhs from Jammu, 1.50 crore from Calcutta, 10 lakhs from Siliguri, 13.75 lakhs from Patna, 5.75 lakhs from Dhanbad, 14.25 lakhs from Ranchi, 22.50 lakhs from Bhubaneshwar, 17.50 lakhs from Guwahati, 4.50 lakhs from Muzaffarpur, 32.25 lakhs from Nagpur, 28.50 lakhs from Raipur, 60.50 lakhs from Indore, 13.25 lakhs from Gwalior, 34.25 lakhs from Bhopal, 1.25 crore from Jaipur, 16.25 lakhs from Jodhpur, 8.50 lakhs from Ajmer, 3.25 lakhs from Bikaner, 13.50 lakhs from Kota, 15.25lakhs from Udaipur, 80 lakhs from Hyderabad, 12 lakhs from Aurangabad, 2.50 crore from Bangalore, 6.75 lakhs from Mangalore, 6.75 lakhs from Mysore, 2.75 lakhs from Vijayawada, 3.75 lakhs from Coimbatore, 6.75 lakhs from Visakhapatnam, 34.50 lakhs from Madras and 4.50 lakhs from Kochi. Netting 42 crore during the opening week from India, SMAZ is all set to be Khurrana’s next success. SHUBH MANGAL ZYADA SAVDHAAN is fair in the overseas (decent in US) grossing £115,000 from UK and $1,080,000 from the US, till the second weekend (28 Feb-01 March).

The other release of the same week, Dharma Productions’ BHOOT : PART I -THE HAUNTED SHIP, could not quite impress as it collected 4 crore from Bombay, 34 lakhs from Ahmedabad, 20 lakhs from Surat, 16.75 lakhs from Baroda, 6.50 lakhs from Rajkot, 1.50 crore from Pune, 14.25 lakhs from Nasik, 12.50 lakhs from Goa, 4.55 lakhs from Belgaum, 1.75 crore from Delhi city, 45.50 lakhs from Noida, 28 lakhs from Ghaziabad, 15 lakhs from Kanpur, 35.25 lakhs from Lucknow, 1.50 lakhs from Agra, 4 lakhs from Allahabad, 1.75 lakhs from Aligarh, 9.50 lakhs from Dehradun, 37.25 lakhs from Gurgaon, 12 lakhs from Faridabad, 2 lakhs from Kurukshetra, 3.50 lakhs from Panipat, 14.50 lakhs from Chandigarh, 7.50 lakhs from Jalandhar, 3.50 lakhs from Patiala, 8 lakhs from Amritsar, 11.50 lakhs from Ludhiana, 1.75 lakhs from Ambala, 2.50 lakhs from Bhatinda, 4.75 lakhs from Jammu, 90 lakhs from Calcutta, 6.25 lakhs from Siliguri, 7.50 lakhs from Patna, 2.50 lakhs from Dhanbad, 11 lakhs from Ranchi, 15.50 lakhs from Bhubaneshwar, 11.25 lakhs from Guwahati, 2.50 lakhs from Muzaffarpur, 23.50 lakhs from Nagpur, 16.50 lakhs from Raipur, 28.50 lakhs from Indore, 5 lakhs from Gwalior, 15 lakhs from Bhopal, 33.25 lakhs from Jaipur, 6.50 lakhs from Jodhpur, 4.25 lakhs from Ajmer, 2 lakhs from Bikaner, 5.75 lakhs from Kota, 6.50 lakhs from Udaipur, 70 lakhs from Hyderabad, 9.75 lakhs from Aurangabad, 95 lakhs from Bangalore, 6.50 lakhs from Mangalore, 4.50 lakhs from Mysore, 4.05 lakhs from Vijayawada, 2.25 lakhs from Coimbatore, 9 lakhs from Visakhapatnam, 14.75 lakhs from Madras and 2.50 lakhs from Kochi. Netting 24 crore during the opening week from India, BHOOT : PART I -THE HAUNTED SHIP failed to enthuse the audience but may escape with a below average tag, owing to the low costs.

While on Imtiaz Ali’s Kartik-Sara starrer, LOVE AAJ KAL, the film crashed uncontrollably adding another 2.50 crore, thus netting 35 crore in two weeks from India and is a box-office failure.

Concluding with Aditya Roy Kapoor and Disha Patani starrer MALANG, the film saw another decent week with a 5 crore haul, thus netting 56 crore in three weeks from India and is a reasonable box-office success.