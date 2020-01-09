Bollywood Box Office Report Of The Week: 9th Jan 2020

The coming Friday will witness an interesting clash between two diverse genres, Ajay-Saif’s historical TANHAJI – THE UNSUNG HERO and Deepika Padukone’s acid attack biopic CHHAPAAK.

With little to choose between the two, one feels that it is almost an equal battle, with the overflow going to the still in circulation GOOD NEWWZ. Having said that, the expansive canvas and Ajay Devgn’s star power may just give TANHAJI the opening round(s)!

All the new releases of the week saw rejection from the audience as they preferred to watch the week old GOOD NEWWZ.

Checking out Dharma Productions’ Akshay, Kareena, Diljit and Kiara starrer, GOOD NEWWZ, the film saw a great opening week collecting 14.75 crore from Bombay, 2.50 crore from Ahmedabad, 1.50 crore from Surat, 86 lakhs from Baroda, 18.50 lakhs from Rajkot, 4 crore from Pune, 46.50 lakhs from Nasik, 61.25 lakhs from Goa, 7.25 lakhs from Belgaum, 14 crore from Delhi city, 3.75 crore from Noida, 2.25 crore from Ghaziabad, 1 crore from Kanpur, 2.25 crore from Lucknow, 24 lakhs from Agra, 27.75 lakhs from Allahabad, 21.50 lakhs from Aligarh, 41 lakhs from Dehradun, 3.50 crore from Gurgaon, 1.25 crore from Faridabad, 7.75 lakhs from Kurukshetra, 33.50 lakhs from Panipat, 1 crore from Chandigarh, 66.75 lakhs from Jalandhar, 27.25 lakhs from Patiala, 71.50 lakhs from Amritsar, 1.25 crore from Ludhiana, 13.50 lakhs from Bhatinda, 20 lakhs from Ambala, 45.50 lakhs from Jammu, 3.50 crore from Calcutta, 31.50 lakhs from Siliguri, 34.25 lakhs from Patna, 17.25 lakhs from Dhanbad, 28 lakhs from Ranchi, 50.50 lakhs from Bhubaneshwar, 32 lakhs from Guwahati, 10.25 lakhs from Muzaffarpur, 78 lakhs from Nagpur, 67.50 lakhs from Raipur, 1.75 crore from Indore, 41.25 lakhs from Gwalior , 54 lakhs from Bhopal, 3.50 crore from Jaipur , 30.50 lakhs from Jodhpur, 36.50 lakhs from Ajmer, 11.50 lakhs from Bikaner, 46.50 lakhs from Kota, 47 lakhs from Udaipur, 2.25 crore from Hyderabad, 38.75 lakhs from Aurangabad, 4.50 crore from Bangalore, 15 lakhs from Mangalore, 18 lakhs from Mysore, 8.50 lakhs from Vijayawada, 16.25 lakhs from Visakhapatnam, 66.50 lakhs from Madras, 10 lakhs from Coimbatore and 8.50 lakhs from Kochi. Netting 116 crore during the opening week from India, GOOD NEWWZ, already a hit is now galloping towards a super hit status. GOOD NEWS is also an overseas success (super hit in US) grossing $8.40m with £740,000 from UK and $3,900,000 from the US, till the second weekend (3-5 January).

Meanwhile, after a decent opening week (125 crore all versions) Salman Khan’s DABANGG 3 crashed in the second as it collected 1.75 crore from Bombay, 35 lakhs from Ahmedabad, 20 lakhs from Surat, 10 lakhs from Baroda, 2.50 lakhs from Rajkot, 50 lakhs from Pune, 7.50 lakhs from Nasik, 7.25 lakhs from Goa, 15.25 lakhs from Belgaum, 1.50 crore from Delhi city, 35.50 lakhs from Noida, 25 lakhs from Ghaziabad, 22.75 lakhs from Kanpur, 55 lakhs from Lucknow, 3 lakhs from Agra, 7.25 lakhs from Allahabad, 3.75 lakhs from Aligarh, 9.75 lakhs from Dehradun, 15 lakhs from Gurgaon, 10 lakhs from Faridabad, 7.75 lakhs from Kurukshetra, 3.25 lakhs from Panipat, 7.75 lakhs from Chandigarh, 3.50 lakhs from Jalandhar, 2.50 lakhs from Patiala, 5 lakhs from Amritsar, 6.25 lakhs from Ludhiana, 1.75 lakhs from Bhatinda, 1.50 lakhs from Ambala, 5 lakhs from Jammu, 30 lakhs from Calcutta, 6.25 lakhs from Siliguri, 11 lakhs from Patna, 3.75 lakhs from Dhanbad, 6.50 lakhs from Ranchi, 7 lakhs from Bhubaneshwar, 5.50 lakhs from Guwahati, 11.25 lakhs from Muzaffarpur, 12.75 lakhs from Nagpur, 12 lakhs from Raipur, 25 lakhs from Indore , 6 lakhs from Gwalior , 13.75 lakhs from Bhopal, 40 lakhs from Jaipur , 5 lakhs from Jodhpur, 4.50 lakhs from Ajmer, 1.50 lakhs from Bikaner, 6.25 lakhs from Kota, 9 lakhs from Udaipur, 30 lakhs from Hyderabad, 5.75 lakhs from Aurangabad, 65 lakhs from Bangalore, 3 lakhs from Mangalore, 3.25 lakhs from Mysore, 7.75 lakhs from Madras and 2 lakhs from Kochi. Adding another 21 crore during its second week from India, DABANGG 3 has netted 136 crore in two weeks from India (146 crore all versions) may just about end up as an average plus as it is an expensive film. DABANGG 3 is decent in the overseas (good in US) grossing $5.50m with £615,000 from UK and $2,900,000 from the US, till the third weekend (3-5 January).

Concluding with , Yash Raj Films’ Rani starrer MARDAANI 2, the film added another 5 crore thus netting 45 crore and is almost a semi-hit. MARDAANI 2 is fair in the overseas grossing $1m with £65,000 from UK and $325,000 from the US.