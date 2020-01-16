Bollywood casting director arrested over sex racket

Mumbai, Jan 16 (IANS) A Bollywood casting director named Navin Kumar Premlal Arya has been arrested by the social service branch (SSB) of Mumbai Police for reportedly running a prostitution racket in the city.

The SSB rescued two junior artistes, aged 18 and 25, who were also found to be involved in the racket. The police said the accused used to charge Rs 60,000 per woman, according to a report in hindustantimes.com.

The accused was running the racket over the past five years with the help of his friends, Ajay Sharma and Vijay.

Ajay and Vijay are wanted in the case.

Sandesh Rewale, inspector, SSB, said based on a tip-off they planned a trap at a cafe in Mumbai's Seven Bungalows area.

Rewale was quoted as saying: "A decoy customer contacted Navin Kumar and he agreed to send two girls who work in the film industry as a model and artiste. The accused demanded Rs 60000 from the decoy customer for each woman and asked to book hotel in advance."

"As soon as Navin Kumar arrived with the girls and his identity was confirmed, we arrested him and the women were rescued after recording their statement," he added.

During the inquiry, it came to light that one of the girls was from Delhi, and was involved in the racket over the past year.

