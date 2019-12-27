Bollywood celebrities arrive at Salman Khan's birthday bash

Bollywood actor Salman Khan turned 54. Many Bollywood celebrities like Daisy Shah, Pulkit Samrat, Zaheer Iqbal, Waluscha De Sousa, Katrina Kaif, Tabu, Iulia Vantur among other celebs have arrived at Sohail Khan's residence to celebrate Salman Khan birthday party.

Needless to say that the guest-list for Salman's grand birthday bash, hosted by brother Sohail, was headlined by Katrina Kaif, Tabu, Salman's rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur and the star's family, including father Salim Khan and elder brother Arbaaz.

The actor, who arrived at Sohail Khan's residence with his Dabangg 3 co-stars Sonakshi Sinha, Saii Manjrekar and Kiccha Sudeep, was photographed cutting the cake at the venue.

And fans have flooded social media with adorable birthday wishes for their favourite superstar.

Check out the photos below:

Katrina Kaif, Iulia Vantur and Daisy Shah at Salman Khan birthday party

Daisy Shah arrives in style for Salman Khan’s birthday bash

Adorable couple Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda attend Salman Khan's birthday bash

Zaheer Iqbal snapped as arrives for Salman Khan’s birthday bash

Waluscha De Sousa arrives for Salman Khan’s birthday bash

Katrina Kaif looks beautiful in a yellow outfit as attends Salman Khan's 54th birthday

Tabu rocked the party in a purple outfit

Salman's rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur also attended the party