Bollywood celebs condemn JNU attack

Mumbai, Jan 6 (IANS) A gamut of Bollywood personalities like Reema Kagti, Rajkummar Rao, Manoj Bajpayee and Nimrat Kaur, among many others have condemned the attack on students and teachers by a mob at the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in Delhi.

Several masked individuals thrashed students and teachers inside the campus here with wooden and metal rods on Sunday.

While the number of the injured in the various clashes which occurred throughout the day was not yet known, at least 20 students were admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences with severe injuries, including the Students Union President Aishe Ghosh, who was reportedly hit over the eye with an iron rod.

Here's what the celebrities have tweeted:

Reema Kagti: I stand with the students and people of India. Shame on the government of India for their brutality and barbarism. #JNU #AMU #Jamiya #NoToNRC #NoToCAA.

Mahesh Bhatt: It's here! Fascism has come to India in the name of national security. Time to shed our toxic silences and speak against it in one voice.

Rajkummar Rao: What happened in #JNU is shameful, horrific and heartbreaking. Those who are responsible behind these attacks should be punished. #JNUViolence.

Manoj Bajpayee: Cruel...horrific.....scary..images from JNU are very disturbing. It should be condemned in no uncertain words. No democracy should allow colleges and universities to be so unsafe that goons can enter at will at any time to hurt and intimidate.

Nimrat Kaur: Disgusted with the cancerous India we wake up to every single day. What's next? Who's next? Where's next? We're yet to heal from all the recent horrific atrocities and new ones just bulldoze their way right in. Sickened to disbelief. #JamiaMilia #UP #JNU #India.

Sharing a newspaper clipping about the attack, Twinkle Khanna tweeted: India, where cows seem to receive more protection than students, is also a country that now refuses to be cowed down. You can't oppress people with violence-there will be more protests,more strikes,more people on the street. This headline says it all.

Actress Taapsee pannu too shared a photograph of the same clipping and wrote: Sums it all For everyone who refuses to look at it, acknowledge it let's wait till your house burns down.

Kriti Sanon: It breaks my heart to see what happened at JNU! What's going on in India is horrifying!! Students & teachers being beaten up and terrorised by masked cowards!! The constant blame game!Stooping so low for political agendas! Violence is never a solution! How have we become so inhuman?

Sonam Kapoor: Shocking disgusting and cowardly. Have the balls to at least show your face when you want to attack innocents.

Tahir Raj Bhasin: Attempting to shut down student voices of dissent with violence is the death of democracy. #Jnuattack

Anurag Basu: Organised attack on the students because what they say, do or believe in?! Since when has having an opinion a crime in modern India! Cover your faces, the world is looking at you....#SOSJNU.

In another tweet, Basu wrote: Only credible voice of resistance and opposition left in this country are students, You'll not be able to muzzle this voice. Keep trying. #JNUattack.

Amyra Dastur: So this is what it's c'me to? Beating up students and teachers with steel rods! Shutting off Street lights! Masked Extremists destroying everything in their path and the Police stand idle! India will not be ruled by Gundagiri! #IStandWithJNU

Saiyami Kher:: What happened in #JNU is appalling, horrific and heartbreaking. Policies, religion, ideology nothing matters and cannot justify violence. We are Indians first. These cowardly masked attackers need to be punished.

#JNUAttack #JNUViolence

--IANS

dc/ksk/