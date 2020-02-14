Bollywood celebs pen mushy messages on Valentine's Day

Mumbai, Feb 14 (IANS) From Ranveer Singh to Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Varun Dhawan, a slew of Bollywood celebrities have shared heart-warming messages on Valentine's Day on Friday.

Ranveer called his wife Deepika Padukone his "cheerleader". He posted a fun video of Deepika in which she can be seen singing Ranveer's rap song "Apna time ayega" from the movie "Gully Boy".

Sonam shared a "cheesy Eiffel Tower picture" with her hubby Anand Ahuja. In the image, they can be seen kissing each other in front of Paris' Eiffel Tower.

"Throwback to July 2016 our first trip to Paris together, we had to take a cheesy Eiffel Tower picture! I love you forever my valentine. Thank you for being thoughtful and so generous with your emotions , I'v' never been happier my love.@anandahuja #everydayphenomenal," Sonam said.

Not only Sonam, his father Anil Kapoor is also seen in totally love mood on V-Day. He penned an adorable post for his wife Sunita.

"Just two fools in love creating a life together! Everyday is Valentine's'Day with you! She is the secret behind me!! Forever & Always! #ToMyValentine @kapoor.sunita," Anil wrote on Instagram.

Along with the post, he uploaded a picture in which he can seen sharing smiles with Sunita.

Varun Dhawan has a special message for his fans on V-Day. He asked his followers not to cheat their heart beat.

"Happy #valentinesday doston yaaron pyaaron. Don't'cheat your heart beat," Varun said.

Even Sara wished her fans a happy Valentine's Day.

"Happy Valentine's'Day...Go celebrate with your Bae...Trust me do as I say," Sara posted on Instagram.

Actor Farhan Akhtar too posted a cute wish for his beau Shibani Dandekar.

"@shibanidandekar love ya," Farhan added.

--IANS

