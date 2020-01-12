If you're a Bollywood fan, we're assuming that Bollywood songs are your thing too!. Songs play an important role in our lives. These naughty lyrics.

If films have a perfect romantic song, rain song and proposal song, they also have a naughty songs about Jawaani. If you love romantic songs, weird songs, you will love Jawaani songs too.

Bollywood has used Jawaani word in their songs and we have a list of these Jawani songs. If you hear this word "Jawani' you instantly relate to 'Sheila Ki Jawani', 'Life Ki Naughty Kahaani Yeh Halkat Jawani' and many more.

Check out the list of Jawani songs below:

Jawaani songs from Bollywood

The Jawaani Song – Student Of The Year 2

Ye Jawaani Teri - Meri Pyaari Bindu

Jawani Janeman Haseen Dilruba

Sheila Ki Jawani - Tees Maar Khan

Halkat Jawani - Heroine

Jawani Diwani

Second Hand Jawaani - Cocktail

Jawani Teri Bijli Ki Taar Hai

Chadti Jawaani Meri Chaal Mastani