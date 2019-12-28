  1. Home
  3. Bollywood Party Mashup Songs

28 Dec 2019

As the tail of the year approaches New Year Party plans to welcome 2019 with a great bash. New Year's Eve can make you nostalgic of the 12 months that sped by but don’t you worry, make up for all the nights you missed by catching-up for this 31st night with your family and friends.

Are you planning for a house party or any at any private resort but what is a party without awesome food and music? So here is this list of Bollywood Party Mashup songs.

Also Read: Chumma Chumma: You should not miss these Chummas of Bollywood

We have a list of party mashup songs for your amazing 31st Night and New Year's Eve. Check out the party mashup below:

Party Mashup 2019

Best Of Latest Songs Mashup

Party Songs Compilation Nonstop

Happy New Year 2019 Party Super Hit Songs

Bollywood Punjabi Chartbusters song

Bollywood Songs

