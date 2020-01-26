Bollywood patriotic songs that will kindle your spirit this Republic day
71th Republic Day is just around the corner and Indians are already feeling the patriotic vibe in them, as this day marks an important event for the Indian citizens. Various music directors and producers have made a lot of patriotic songs. We all tend to get a bit emotional when we listen to them.
For centuries, we have witnessed the movement created by music and there is no doubt in saying that music brings people together. These desh bhakti songs are hummed when we proudly hoist the tri-color flag. From A R Rahman's Maa Tujhe Salaam to Arijit Singh's Ae Watan in RAAZI, these songs give us the feeling of what soldiers have done for the country.
Take a look at the list of best patriotic songs you could listen on Republic Day:
Vijayi Bhava
Enjoy the song with sing-along lyrics here - https://www.glamsham.com/en/song-lyrics-vijayi-bhava-of-manikarnika-the-queen-of-jhansi
Ae Watan
Enjoy the song with sing-along lyrics here - https://www.glamsham.com/en/raazi-aliaarjit-and-sel-unite-all-with-patriotic-zeal-in-ae-watan
Yeh Desh Hai Veer Jawanon Ka
Enjoy the song with sing-along lyrics here - https://www.glamsham.com/en/song-lyrics-yeh-desh-hai-veer-jawano-ka-of-stumped
Challa
https://www.glamsham.com/en/movie-review-uri-the-surgical-strike
Rang De Basanti
Enjoy the song with sing-along lyrics here - https://www.glamsham.com/en/song-lyrics-rang-de-basanti-of-rang-de-basanti
Chak De India
Enjoy the song with sing-along lyrics here - https://www.glamsham.com/en/song-lyrics-chak-de-india-of-chak-de-india
Des Rangila
Enjoy the song with sing-along lyrics here - https://www.glamsham.com/en/song-lyrics-des-rangila-rangila-patriotic-song-of-fanaa
Chale Chalo
Enjoy the song with sing-along lyrics here - https://www.glamsham.com/en/song-lyrics-chale-chalo-patriotic-song-of-lagaan
Sandese Ate Hai
Enjoy the song with sing-along lyrics here - https://www.glamsham.com/en/song-lyrics-sandese-aate-hain-patriotic-song-of-border
Zindagi Maut Na Ban Jaaye
Enjoy the song with sing-along lyrics here - https://www.glamsham.com/en/song-lyrics-zindagi-maut-na-ban-jaye-of-sarfarosh