71th Republic Day is just around the corner and Indians are already feeling the patriotic vibe in them, as this day marks an important event for the Indian citizens. Various music directors and producers have made a lot of patriotic songs. We all tend to get a bit emotional when we listen to them.

For centuries, we have witnessed the movement created by music and there is no doubt in saying that music brings people together. These desh bhakti songs are hummed when we proudly hoist the tri-color flag. From A R Rahman's Maa Tujhe Salaam to Arijit Singh's Ae Watan in RAAZI, these songs give us the feeling of what soldiers have done for the country.

Take a look at the list of best patriotic songs you could listen on Republic Day:

Vijayi Bhava

Enjoy the song with sing-along lyrics here - https://www.glamsham.com/en/song-lyrics-vijayi-bhava-of-manikarnika-the-queen-of-jhansi

Ae Watan

Enjoy the song with sing-along lyrics here - https://www.glamsham.com/en/raazi-aliaarjit-and-sel-unite-all-with-patriotic-zeal-in-ae-watan

Yeh Desh Hai Veer Jawanon Ka

Enjoy the song with sing-along lyrics here - https://www.glamsham.com/en/song-lyrics-yeh-desh-hai-veer-jawano-ka-of-stumped

Challa

https://www.glamsham.com/en/movie-review-uri-the-surgical-strike

Rang De Basanti

Enjoy the song with sing-along lyrics here - https://www.glamsham.com/en/song-lyrics-rang-de-basanti-of-rang-de-basanti

Chak De India

Enjoy the song with sing-along lyrics here - https://www.glamsham.com/en/song-lyrics-chak-de-india-of-chak-de-india

Des Rangila

Enjoy the song with sing-along lyrics here - https://www.glamsham.com/en/song-lyrics-des-rangila-rangila-patriotic-song-of-fanaa

Chale Chalo

Enjoy the song with sing-along lyrics here - https://www.glamsham.com/en/song-lyrics-chale-chalo-patriotic-song-of-lagaan

Sandese Ate Hai

Enjoy the song with sing-along lyrics here - https://www.glamsham.com/en/song-lyrics-sandese-aate-hain-patriotic-song-of-border

Zindagi Maut Na Ban Jaaye

Enjoy the song with sing-along lyrics here - https://www.glamsham.com/en/song-lyrics-zindagi-maut-na-ban-jaye-of-sarfarosh